ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How to prepare for a fire evacuation

As fires continue to rage throughout the region, many are facing potential evacuation. Cal Fire has a list of things to have in your bag before you go, from family photographs to snacks.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Go! Evacuation Guide courtesy of Cal Fire

'It hurts to breathe:' Scenes from Ojai as fires rage on 6 MIN, 24 SEC

For the third day fires are ravaging Southern California, and there’s not much relief in sight. The worst is in Ventura County, where the Thomas Fire has burned around 100,000 acres. It’s spread north to Ojai, where most schools are closed, and evacuation orders are in place.

Guests:
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)

What you need in your bag before you evacuate 5 MIN, 3 SEC

Forecasters are predicting more gusty winds and dry weather through Saturday. That means the fires burning around Southern California could continue to spread. Cal Fire explains what should be in your bag so you’re ready to go.

Guests:
Jaime Williams, public information officer for Cal Fire

More:
PREPARE FOR WILDFIRE
ASSEMBLE AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT

Sen. Al Franken resigns after sexual harassment accusations 11 MIN, 5 SEC

Democratic Senator Al Franken has been accused of groping and kissing women without their consent. He has apologized for some of his actions and denied others. In a speech Thursday, Franken said he’s confident that the Senate Ethics Committee would have cleared him. But having lost the support of his colleagues, he is stepping down.

Guests:
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)

More:
The Uneven Playing Field

Women commercial directors fight 'Mad Men' culture 14 MIN, 5 SEC

In the post-Harvey Weinstein world, there’s been less talk about misogyny in the advertising industry than in the worlds of film and television. However, some women are organizing to change how female commercial directors are treated.

Guests:
Ramaa Mosley, commercial, music video, and film director (@RamaaMosley)
Emma Reeves, executive director of Free the Bid

How The Nutcracker became an American tradition 12 MIN, 2 SEC

It’s Nutcracker season! There are at least a dozen productions of The Nutcracker in and around Los Angeles this month. It might be the most popular ballet in the world. But when it premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. So how did The Nutcracker become so famous? Where can you see it in Los Angeles this year?

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

More:
Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?
For The Curious Blog

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More

Dec 07, 2017

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story
For The Curious Blog

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated, buildings have been destroyed. Schools across the region have been closed and the air is smokey. How are the fires affecting you? Please share your story. Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed