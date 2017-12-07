How to prepare for a fire evacuation
As fires continue to rage throughout the region, many are facing potential evacuation. Cal Fire has a list of things to have in your bag before you go, from family photographs to snacks.
For the third day fires are ravaging Southern California, and there’s not much relief in sight. The worst is in Ventura County, where the Thomas Fire has burned around 100,000 acres. It’s spread north to Ojai, where most schools are closed, and evacuation orders are in place.
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)
Forecasters are predicting more gusty winds and dry weather through Saturday. That means the fires burning around Southern California could continue to spread. Cal Fire explains what should be in your bag so you’re ready to go.
Jaime Williams, public information officer for Cal Fire
Democratic Senator Al Franken has been accused of groping and kissing women without their consent. He has apologized for some of his actions and denied others. In a speech Thursday, Franken said he’s confident that the Senate Ethics Committee would have cleared him. But having lost the support of his colleagues, he is stepping down.
Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)
In the post-Harvey Weinstein world, there’s been less talk about misogyny in the advertising industry than in the worlds of film and television. However, some women are organizing to change how female commercial directors are treated.
Ramaa Mosley, commercial, music video, and film director (@RamaaMosley)
Emma Reeves, executive director of Free the Bid
It’s Nutcracker season! There are at least a dozen productions of The Nutcracker in and around Los Angeles this month. It might be the most popular ballet in the world. But when it premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. So how did The Nutcracker become so famous? Where can you see it in Los Angeles this year?
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
