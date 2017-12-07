How to prepare for a fire evacuation

Democratic Senator Al Franken has been accused of groping and kissing women without their consent. He has apologized for some of his actions and denied others. In a speech Thursday, Franken said he’s confident that the Senate Ethics Committee would have cleared him. But having lost the support of his colleagues, he is stepping down.

Guests:

Dahlia Lithwick, Slate (@dahlialithwick)

More:

The Uneven Playing Field

