How will California’s national monuments change under Trump?

Andrew Holland was a mentally ill inmate in San Luis Obispo County jail. Apparently, in order to prevent him from hurting himself, guards strapped him to a chair, naked, for 46 hours. Less than 40 minutes after he was removed from the chair, he died. That was in January. There’s been a surge in the number of mentally ill inmates and California’s jails are struggling to accommodate them.

Guests:

Paige St. John, Los Angeles Times (@paigestjohn)