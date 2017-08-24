Looking into the San Gabriel Mountain wilderness, with the San Gabriel Valley in the distance. Photo credit: Rennett Stowe.
How will California’s national monuments change under Trump?
Today Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke sent President Donald Trump his recommendations for changes to more than two dozen national monuments, including the San Gabriel Mountains. Zinke said he didn’t want to eliminate any of them, but will press to change some of their boundaries.
Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)
Daniel Rossman, San Gabriel Mountains Forever (@Wilderness)
Charles Wilkinson, Law professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder
Andrew Holland was a mentally ill inmate in San Luis Obispo County jail. Apparently, in order to prevent him from hurting himself, guards strapped him to a chair, naked, for 46 hours. Less than 40 minutes after he was removed from the chair, he died. That was in January. There’s been a surge in the number of mentally ill inmates and California’s jails are struggling to accommodate them.
Guests:
Paige St. John, Los Angeles Times (@paigestjohn)
Last month, journalist Jim DeRogatis wrote a story alleging singer R. Kelly was running an “abusive cult.” It was based on interviews with the parents of women living or involved with R. Kelly. DeRogatis’ new story features another woman, who says she had a similar abusive sexual relationship with the singer beginning when she was underage. She eventually left R. Kelly and reached a cash settlement.
Guests:
Jim DeRogatis, music critic; Sound Options (@JimDeRogatis)
Amazon dominates online retail in the U.S., and now it’ll own actual grocery stores, since its purchase of Whole Foods is a go. Amazon has also been opening up brick and mortar bookstores, and designing an algorithm for making apparel. To compete, Google is partnering with Walmart so you can do voice shopping from home.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
