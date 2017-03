The American Health Care Act makes a number of changes to Obamacare, such as doling out tax credits based on age rather than income. Some rules stay the same, such as letting young people stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26. Here in California, we look at who the plan helps, and who it hurts.

Guests:

Shana Alex Charles, Cal State Fullerton

More:

Who Wins and Who Loses Under Republicans’ Health Care Plan