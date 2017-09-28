Photo: Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, California, July 27, 2010. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Hugh Hefner: Civil rights pioneer or misogynist?
Hugh Hefner is lauded as a man who helped further the cause of sexual liberation and for his early support of civil rights. But he's also criticized for his objectification of women. So what is his legacy?
Ron Galperin, the City Controller, has a new report detailing ways LA could curb the spread of homeless encampments. Among the recommendations, it calls for cleaning up tent encampments that have sprouted up on sidewalks, under freeway overpasses, and along the LA. river, as well as providing more storage options for the homeless and setting up emergency encampments on city property.
Ron Galperin, Office of the Los Angeles City Controller (@RonGalperin)
Hans Gutknecht spent a year photographing and speaking with homeless people all over Los Angeles for a project with the LA Daily News. For each photo, he gave his subject a whiteboard and pen, and asked them to write down a personal message, or answer the question: “If you could say something about yourself to anybody, what would it be?”
Hans Gutknecht, LA Daily News (@HansGutknecht)
I am homeless
Hugh Hefner died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, yesterday. Although married a few times, the Playboy founder embodied the ultimate bachelor, in his signature silk pajamas, smoking jacket, and pipe. He popularized sexual liberation, voyeurism, and of course the “Playboy Playmate.” But there’s another side to Hefner’s legacy. “Playboy” featured black models, entertainers, and activists long before other mainstream outlets and Hefner was a supporter of various civil rights movements...so how should we remember Hef – as a supporter of racial equality or a master misogynist?
Keli Goff, Daily Beast (@keligoff)
Christina Cauterucci, Slate (@c_cauterucci)
Hugh Hefner’s Surprising Civil-Rights Legacy
How Hugh Hefner’s Incredibly Complicated Legacy Got Cast as Female Sexual Liberation
Harry Dean Stanton’s career in film and television spanned six decades. He was in films like “Cool Hand Luke,” “Repo Man,” and “Pretty in Pink.” Stanton died this month at the age of 91. His last film, “Lucky,” opens in theaters tomorrow, and it is, fittingly, about a man confronting his mortality and what it means to be alive.
John Carroll Lynch, Director and actor (@MrJCLynch)
Harry Dean Stanton Remembered By the Director of His Last Film: ‘An Acting Legend Who Insisted He Didn’t Act’
Twitter rep’s are on Capitol Hill today talking to staff members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees about Twitter’s role in spreading fake news during the 2016 election. Also, the White House confessed this week that @realDonaldTrump blocks Twitter users that criticize him (and some of those users are suing). Plus...do we need more than 140 characters? We talk all things Twitter in our weekly tech segment.
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)
