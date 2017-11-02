ON AIR
Humorist John Hodgman on his new book ‘Vacationland’

You may remember John Hodgman from the Daily Show, and for playing the PC to Justin Long’s Mac in those TV ads. Now he’s written a memoir about what he calls his white privilege.

Nov 02, 2017

John Hodgman. Photo credit: Randal Schwartz.

Are tech companies responsible for the spread of fake Russia-sponsored content? 15 MIN, 37 SEC

Facebook acknowledged on Monday before Congress that more than 126 million users potentially saw political ads bought by a Kremlin-linked company. Should the government regulate Facebook and Twitter, or should information on the internet roam free?

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
Cecilia Kang, New York Times (@ceciliakang)
Peter Roff, Senior Fellow, Institute for Liberty

How the GOP tax bill could affect California’s housing market 11 MIN, 42 SEC

Republicans have released their tax plan. It would get rid of the mortgage interest deduction. Could eliminating it lower housing prices and therefore create more homeowners?

Guests:
Nela Richardson, Redfin (@NelaRichardson)
Adam Davidson, New Yorker (@adamdavidson)

Is there a real medical benefit to stents? 6 MIN, 26 SEC

Heart stents have long been a go-to treatment for blocked arteries. More than 500,000 of the little mesh cages are inserted each year. But researchers at Imperial College London found that stents don’t make much of a difference when it comes to reducing chest pain.

Guests:
Ravi Dave, Doctor, Director of interventional cardiology at UCLA Health

John Hodgman on privilege and pain 14 MIN, 37 SEC

If you have a vacation home in beautiful western Massachusetts, you’re lucky. If you then buy another vacation home on the coast of Maine, it sounds like your cup runneth over. But comedian and author John Hodgman manages to find the downsides of all this good fortune in his latest book.


A potrait of John Hodgman by Aaron Draplin. Book cover by Viking/Penguin Books

Guests:
John Hodgman, author, actor and humorist (@hodgman)

Vacationland

John Hodgman

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

