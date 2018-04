The fight over how to house the homeless continues in Orange County. A federal judge has ordered cities there to figure out where to put hundreds of homeless people kicked out of the Santa Ana riverbed a few weeks back. There was a plan to create tent shelters in three cities in the OC, but those cities rebelled, and now the judge is threatening to take further action.



Anne Cheney lives in the Civic Center encampment,

which is being moved this week. Photo: Saul Gonzalez



Santa Ana Civic Center homelessness encampment. Photo: Saul Gonzalez

Guests:

Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)