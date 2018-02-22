Inside the job of a border patrol agent

The LAPD had more crazy car chases this week. In one chase, the driver of a stolen truck turned onto train tracks and drove into a subway tunnel. He almost got away. In another chase, the driver killed himself by drinking a cyanide solution and crashing into the center divider on the 101 freeway. We talk about how some drivers get away, and why technology might make the cop car chase obsolete.

Richard Winton, Reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Yes, some drivers do outrun police during high-speed pursuits — but often at great peril

