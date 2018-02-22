Photo: Francisco Cantu is a former border patrol agent by Beowulf Sheehan.
Inside the job of a border patrol agent
The hardening of the U.S. border means more migrants taking dangerous paths from Mexico to the U.S., traveling through deserts -- sometimes with little water. We talk with a former border patrol agent about what he saw and why he quit.
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre spoke Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington. He argued that politicians and media are taking advantage of the Florida shooting so they can push for tighter gun rules and get rid of the 2nd Amendment. The annual gathering of “the right” takes place in the shadow of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. That attack -- and ensuing protests -- have generated a fresh round of debate about guns, schools, and safety.
Philip Elliott, TIME Magazine (@Philip_Elliott)
Welcome to CPAC, a Raucous Display of the Republican Identity Crisis
Here’s what Congress might actually do on gun control
The LAPD had more crazy car chases this week. In one chase, the driver of a stolen truck turned onto train tracks and drove into a subway tunnel. He almost got away. In another chase, the driver killed himself by drinking a cyanide solution and crashing into the center divider on the 101 freeway. We talk about how some drivers get away, and why technology might make the cop car chase obsolete.
Richard Winton, Reporter for the Los Angeles Times
Yes, some drivers do outrun police during high-speed pursuits — but often at great peril
Francisco Cantu grew up near the U.S.-Mexico border, and he wanted to understand it better -- the policy fights over it, the people who cross it. So he joined the border patrol. We talk to him about what he saw as an agent, and why he quit.
Francisco Cantu is a former border patrol agent.
Photo by Beowulf Sheehan.
Francisco Cantú, Author of “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From The Border” (@_franciscocantu)
A new Stanford study found that by reducing sugar and other processed foods, and focusing on veggies and whole foods, a group of more than 600 adults lost weight -- without counting calories.
Marion Nestle, New York University (@marionnestle)
The Key to Weight Loss Is Diet Quality, Not Quantity, a New Study Finds
