ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Inside the minds of sexual assault perpetrators

Renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel specializes in sex and couples therapy. She talks about what drives men to commit sexual assault, from rape to groping to exposing themselves in front of women. Is it an individual pathology, or something we -- as a culture -- teach?

Nov 03, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo courtesy of Esther Perel

Hollywood agent accused of sexually abusing minors 8 MIN, 39 SEC

It’s been only a month since the Harvey Weinstein story broke. Every day there’s a new, horrible story. The latest allegations revolve around Tyler Grasham, a talent agent who represented child actors. Nine men have come forward to accuse him of assault, some when they were children.

Guests:
Gus Garcia-Roberts, LA Times (@GGarciaRoberts)

More:
Sex assault accusations against ex-APA agent renew concerns about alleged abuse of minors in Hollywood

Is sexual assault an individual pathology or a cultural problem? 13 MIN, 20 SEC

Renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel specializes in sex and couples therapy. She talks about what drives men to commit sexual assault, from rape to groping to exposing themselves in front of women. Is it an individual pathology, or something we -- as a culture -- teach?

Guests:
Esther Perel, psychotherapist; host of the podcast “Where Should We Begin?” (@EstherPerel)

With the fall of LAist, can local journalism make money? 8 MIN, 41 SEC

Local news site LAist is out of business, along with Gothamist and others. The owner said he couldn’t make money after the journalists voted to unionize. What does that mean for local news?

Guests:
Keith Plocek, surfer and freelance writer (@kplo)

'Thor: Ragnarok' and the importance of movie stars 13 MIN, 58 SEC

Our critics review “A Bad Moms Christmas,” starring Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn; “Thor: Ragnarok,” with Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, and directed by Taika Waititi of “Flight of the Conchords;” and “Lady Bird,” about the relationship between a mother and her strong-willed teenage daughter.

Guests:
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets
For The Curious Blog

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships?
For The Curious Blog

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery
For The Curious Blog

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed