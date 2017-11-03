Inside the minds of sexual assault perpetrators
Renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel specializes in sex and couples therapy. She talks about what drives men to commit sexual assault, from rape to groping to exposing themselves in front of women. Is it an individual pathology, or something we -- as a culture -- teach?
FROM THIS EPISODE
It’s been only a month since the Harvey Weinstein story broke. Every day there’s a new, horrible story. The latest allegations revolve around Tyler Grasham, a talent agent who represented child actors. Nine men have come forward to accuse him of assault, some when they were children.
Guests:
Gus Garcia-Roberts, LA Times (@GGarciaRoberts)
More:
Sex assault accusations against ex-APA agent renew concerns about alleged abuse of minors in Hollywood
Renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel specializes in sex and couples therapy. She talks about what drives men to commit sexual assault, from rape to groping to exposing themselves in front of women. Is it an individual pathology, or something we -- as a culture -- teach?
Guests:
Esther Perel, psychotherapist; host of the podcast “Where Should We Begin?” (@EstherPerel)
Local news site LAist is out of business, along with Gothamist and others. The owner said he couldn’t make money after the journalists voted to unionize. What does that mean for local news?
Guests:
Keith Plocek, surfer and freelance writer (@kplo)
Our critics review “A Bad Moms Christmas,” starring Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn; “Thor: Ragnarok,” with Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, and directed by Taika Waititi of “Flight of the Conchords;” and “Lady Bird,” about the relationship between a mother and her strong-willed teenage daughter.
Guests:
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Sexual harassment at work: Where’s the line? Filmmaker Brett Ratner is the latest man in the news facing sexual harassment allegations. Women also say abuse is rampant in the art world. But some wonder if “Weinsteining” has gone too far and ask if some men who aren’t predators are being lumped in with the group.
Why some right-wing media outlets are questioning Mueller's credibility Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, and former advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The stories have played out differently, depending on where you get your news.
Where will Paul Manafort's indictment lead? Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort turned himself in today to face federal charges of money laundering, conspiracy and tax evasion. There were 12 counts in all. His colleague Rick Gates was also charged. Another Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos, has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More
Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More