Inside the Walmart that's now a shelter for migrant children

President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy has led to more than 1300 kids being separated from their families at the border. Many of those kids end up in government shelters. A Walmart in Brownsville, Texas has been converted into a shelter called Casa Padre. We learn what life is like inside. We also speak with a man who quit his job at an Arizona shelter after being forced to tell kids they can’t hug.

Jun 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

New York Attorney General takes aim at Trump charity 7 MIN, 7 SEC

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed suit today against President Trump and three of his kids for illegal conduct at the Trump Foundation. The suit alleges that Trump used his personal charity to illegally pay off creditors, decorate one of his golf clubs, and stage a multimillion dollar giveaway at campaign events. Underwood is asking the judge to dissolve the Trump Foundation, and she wants Trump banned from leading any other New York nonprofit for 10 years.

Guests:
David Fahrenthold, Washington Post (@Fahrenthold)

More:
New York files suit against President Trump, alleging his charity engaged in ‘illegal conduct’

An inside look at shelters in Texas and Arizona holding migrant children separated from their parents 8 MIN, 3 SEC

President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy has led to more than 1300 kids being separated from their families at the border. Many of those kids end up in government shelters. A Walmart in Brownsville, Texas has been converted into a shelter. It’s called Casa Padre. We learn what life is like inside. We also speak with one former worker at a shelter in Arizona.


Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in
Brownsville, Texas, U.S., are seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services, June 14, 2018. ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS


Antar Davidson is a former worker at Estrella del Norte shelter in Arizona.
Photo courtesy of Davidson. 


Guests:
Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Los Angeles Times (@mollyhf)
Antar Davidson, former worker at Estrella del Norte shelter

More:
'Prison-like' migrant youth shelter is understaffed, unequipped for Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy, insider says
Tour gives a glimpse inside Texas migrant youth shelter — cots, soccer and a Trump mural

'The Fourth Estate:' Journalism in the age of Trump 10 MIN, 55 SEC

The new Showtime documentary series “The Fourth Estate” is a fly-on-the-wall account of how the New York Times covers the president. The film follows White House reporter Maggie Haberman working her sources; editors and reporters scrambling to get their stories confirmed and online before they’re scooped by the competition; and the daily frenetic pace of trying write the first draft of history at a time when one Trump tweet can change everything.


The New York Times headquarters. Credit: T.J. Kirkpatrick/SHOWTIME.


The New York Times NY office. Credit: Aletheia Film/SHOWTIME.

 
Political reporter Jeremy Peters talks with Breitbart News' Steve Bannon 
at a Roy Moore campaign rally. Credit: Aletheia Film/SHOWTIME. 


Director Liz Garbus. Credit: Rommel Demano.



Guests:
Liz Garbus, documentary filmmaker (@lizgarbus)

Set in 1912, 'Long Day’s Journey Into Night' still feels like a contemporary drama 14 MIN, 57 SEC

Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” is one of America’s classic plays. It takes place on one long day in 1912, in the summer home of a family falling apart. O’Neill based the characters on his own family. His mother was addicted to painkillers, and his father and older brother suffered from alcoholism. O’Neill didn’t want the play produced when he was alive and it debuted on Broadway in 1956, three years after he died. Since then, “Long Day’s Journey” has been produced countless times. Now it’s on stage in L.A.


Jeremy Irons as James Tyrone and Lesley Manville as Mary Tyrone.
Credit: Lawrence K. Ho.


Left to right: Matthew Beard (Edmund Tyrone), Lesley Manville (Mary Tyrone),
Jeremy Irons (James Tyrone), and Rory Keenan (James Tyrone Jr). Credit: Lawrence K. Ho.


Leslie Manville and Jeremy Irons at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Jeremy Irons, actor
Lesley Manville, actor

More:
LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

World Cup: Why the U.S. didn't qualify 6 MIN, 55 SEC

The first game of the World Cup has been played. The home team, Russia, trounced Saudi Arabia 5-0. The game followed a huge opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. One team that isn’t there is the US. For the first time since 1986, America failed to qualify for the final tournament.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Image of occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., are seen in this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, June 14, 2018. Courtesy of ACF/HHS/Handout via REUTERS.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

