Inside the Walmart that's now a shelter for migrant children

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed suit today against President Trump and three of his kids for illegal conduct at the Trump Foundation. The suit alleges that Trump used his personal charity to illegally pay off creditors, decorate one of his golf clubs, and stage a multimillion dollar giveaway at campaign events. Underwood is asking the judge to dissolve the Trump Foundation, and she wants Trump banned from leading any other New York nonprofit for 10 years.
Guests:
David Fahrenthold, Washington Post (@Fahrenthold)
More:
New York files suit against President Trump, alleging his charity engaged in ‘illegal conduct’