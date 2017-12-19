Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones on the set of "The Shape of Water." Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.
Interspecies romance in ‘The Shape of Water’
Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature, ala the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” We speak with the actor playing the creature, and the film’s cinematographer.
FROM THIS EPISODE
After months of dealmaking and partisan bickering, the House has passed its finalized tax bill. What exactly will this mean in California? How will it affect freelancers, and homebuyers relying on the mortgage interest deduction?
Guests:
Gonzalo Freixes, UCLA Anderson School of Management
The GOP tax bill would gut the individual mandate in Obamacare. While the individual mandate remains unpopular, health officials say it’s needed to make Obamacare work. California reduced the number of people living without insurance from about 16 percent three years ago to 7 percent now.
Guests:
Catherine Ho, Reporter for San Francisco Chronicle (@Cat_Ho)
On January 1, you’ll be able to legally buy an ounce of pot for recreational use in California. Prop 64, which legalized recreational marijuana, also made it possible for people already convicted of a pot-related crime to petition to have their convictions expunged or reduced. As many as one million people could be eligible.
Guests:
Allison Margolin, Cannabis attorney (@AllisonMargolin)
Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature, ala the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Actor Doug Jones and cinematographer Dan Laustsen talk about what it was like bringing the creature to life.
Guests:
Doug Jones, Haskell Slaughter
Dan Laustsen, Cinematographer, “The Shape of Water”
On August 31, President Trump ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate Building in San Francisco. It was retaliation for Vladimir Putin decreasing the amount of personnel working at US diplomatic facilities in Russia. Consulates are often thought of as bureaucratic offices that give out visas, but the story of this Russian building is more complicated.
Guests:
Zach Dorfman, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Foundation for Ethics in International Affairs (@zachsdorfman)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Rep. Karen Bass on fire relief and taxes The Democratic Congresswoman discusses fire relief, recovery and the role the federal government will play in that. She also shares thoughts on the GOP tax bill, which is expected to be voted on this week. Rep. Bass is in her fourth term representing South and West LA in Congress.
How the Disney-Fox deal could change what you watch Disney has agreed to a $52 billion deal to take over the majority of 21st Century Fox. We learn how the purchase could change what you watch on TV, in theaters, and online. This deal was announced just hours before the FCC voted to end net neutrality. We find out how that will change the internet and when.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row Midday on Skid Row, a steady stream of people filed into a small storefront on East Fourth Street. They were mostly heroin users, there to swap out dirty needles for… Read More
A very merry Tuba Christmas For Tim Hansen, a midlife crisis turned into a Christmas tradition. When he turned 40, he told his wife he was either getting a motorcycle or returning to his childhood… Read More