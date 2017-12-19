ON AIR
Interspecies romance in ‘The Shape of Water’

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature, ala the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” We speak with the actor playing the creature, and the film’s cinematographer.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones on the set of "The Shape of Water." Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures. 

How the final GOP tax bill will impact California 7 MIN, 32 SEC

After months of dealmaking and partisan bickering, the House has passed its finalized tax bill. What exactly will this mean in California? How will it affect freelancers, and homebuyers relying on the mortgage interest deduction?

Guests:
Gonzalo Freixes, UCLA Anderson School of Management

How repealing the individual mandate will affect California’s health care market 6 MIN, 57 SEC

The GOP tax bill would gut the individual mandate in Obamacare. While the individual mandate remains unpopular, health officials say it’s needed to make Obamacare work. California reduced the number of people living without insurance from about 16 percent three years ago to 7 percent now.

Guests:
Catherine Ho, Reporter for San Francisco Chronicle (@Cat_Ho)

Overturning marijuana-related convictions 8 MIN, 8 SEC

On January 1, you’ll be able to legally buy an ounce of pot for recreational use in California. Prop 64, which legalized recreational marijuana, also made it possible for people already convicted of a pot-related crime to petition to have their convictions expunged or reduced. As many as one million people could be eligible.

Guests:
Allison Margolin, Cannabis attorney (@AllisonMargolin)

Making the creature in ‘The Shape of Water’ sexy 14 MIN, 25 SEC

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is about a mute woman who falls in love with an amphibious creature, ala the 1954 film “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Actor Doug Jones and cinematographer Dan Laustsen talk about what it was like bringing the creature to life.

Guests:
Doug Jones, Haskell Slaughter
Dan Laustsen, Cinematographer, “The Shape of Water”

The fascinating history of the former Russian consulate in San Francisco 9 MIN, 30 SEC

On August 31, President Trump ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate Building in San Francisco. It was retaliation for Vladimir Putin decreasing the amount of personnel working at US diplomatic facilities in Russia. Consulates are often thought of as bureaucratic offices that give out visas, but the story of this Russian building is more complicated.

Guests:
Zach Dorfman, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Foundation for Ethics in International Affairs (@zachsdorfman)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

