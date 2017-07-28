Photo: White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on air interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Is Anthony Scaramucci's tirade part of his communications strategy?
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci’s profane rant against his colleagues has stunned everyone. We look at his feud with Reince Priebus, and whether this kind of chaos and distraction is what the White House wants. Also, is Scaramucci the ultimate Italian-American stereotype?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded defeat last night after the so-called “skinny bill” to repeal Obamacare failed. It was a last ditch effort to keep the GOP’s promise to repeal the health law alive. The Republican Party’s leadership has been quiet so far on what comes next for health care and the rest of the Republican agenda.
Guests:
Paul Demko, Politico (@pauldemko)
More:
Senate Republicans’ approach to health care is bizarre and appalling
Anthony Scaramucci called New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza. During the call, Scaramucci threatened to fire his White House communications staff if Lizza didn’t reveal who leaked that he had dinner with Donald Trump and Sean Hannity. Scaramucci’s f-bomb studded rant against his colleagues stunned everyone. We also look at other political news this week: Where the White House stands after the GOP’s effort to repeal Obamacare, and tax reform coming up on the GOP agenda.
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)
More:
The new White House communications director has become obsessed with leaks and threatened to fire staffers if he discovers that they have given unauthorized information to reporters.
“As you know from the Italian expression: ‘the fish stinks from the head down…’ Well, I can tell you two fish that don’t stink, and that’s me and the president.” White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said that to CNN yesterday. We find out what Italian Americans make of him.
Guests:
Michael Gucciardo, SAG actor (@MikeGucciardo)
Pete Giovine, comedian (@PeteGiovine)
“Menashe” is a new movie about life inside New York’s hasidic community. The director talks about shooting a movie on location where you’re not wanted, with actors who’ve never been in a movie or seen a movie before.
Menashe Lustig and Ruben Niborski in "Menashe." (Photo by Federica Valabrega, courtesy of A24)
Guests:
Joshua Weinstein, director (@WeinsteinFilm)
Our film critics review “Atomic Blonde,” starring Charlize Theron as an undercover M16 agent who looks into the death of her fellow agent during the Cold War era; “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” the follow-up to Al Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning climate change documentary; and “The Emoji Movie,” in which Gene has multiple facial expressions, unlike his fellow emojis who only have one.
Guests:
William Bibbiani, Crave Online (@williambibbiani)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
