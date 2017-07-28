Is Anthony Scaramucci's tirade part of his communications strategy?

Anthony Scaramucci called New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza. During the call, Scaramucci threatened to fire his White House communications staff if Lizza didn’t reveal who leaked that he had dinner with Donald Trump and Sean Hannity. Scaramucci’s f-bomb studded rant against his colleagues stunned everyone. We also look at other political news this week: Where the White House stands after the GOP’s effort to repeal Obamacare, and tax reform coming up on the GOP agenda.

Guests:

Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

More:

The new White House communications director has become obsessed with leaks and threatened to fire staffers if he discovers that they have given unauthorized information to reporters.

