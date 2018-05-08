ON AIR
Is Scientology TV worth watching?

If you have DirecTV, maybe you’ve seen it: Scientology TV is on the air. The programming is not that different from what the organization publishes on YouTube. What does the Church of Scientology want to achieve with its TV channel, and what are their plans for the future?

May 08, 2018

President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal 7 MIN, 13 SEC

President Trump today announced the U.S. will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. He’s re-imposing economic sanctions -- sending years of diplomatic effort down the tubes. We find out what this means in Iran.

Guests:
Reza Marashi, National Iranian American Council (@rezmarashi)

Former hero of #MeToo resigns amid abuse accusations 16 MIN, 7 SEC

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was known as a strong supporter of women’s rights, who launched several legal challenges against the Trump administration and was investigating Harvey Weinstein. But he resigned Monday night, just hours after an explosive story published by the New Yorker. In the story, four former girlfriends detailed how he routinely choked them, slapped them so hard they needed medical treatment, and abused them verbally. We talk about the political fallout, and how common this type of behavior is.

Guests:
Vivian Wang, New York Times (@vwang3)
Evan Stark, Rutgers University, author of “Coercive Control: The Entrapment Of Women In Personal Life”

More:
Eric Schneiderman’s Resignation Leads to Speculation About His Successor

What is Scientology TV? 14 MIN, 22 SEC

Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige is known to be camera-shy, but he came out of the shadows in March to launch the church’s first TV network. Scientology TV is carried 24/7 on DirecTV and different web platforms. But those who followed it might have noticed there are a lot of reruns. And that it’s not exactly your typical TV network.

Guests:
Michael O'Connell, Hollywood Reporter (@mikeylikestv)
Tony Ortega, longtime Scientology chronicler (@TonyOrtega94)

CREDITS

The Church of Scientology building in Hollywood, California by Jeff Cleary.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

