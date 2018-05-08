Is Scientology TV worth watching?

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was known as a strong supporter of women’s rights, who launched several legal challenges against the Trump administration and was investigating Harvey Weinstein. But he resigned Monday night, just hours after an explosive story published by the New Yorker. In the story, four former girlfriends detailed how he routinely choked them, slapped them so hard they needed medical treatment, and abused them verbally. We talk about the political fallout, and how common this type of behavior is.

Vivian Wang, New York Times (@vwang3)

Evan Stark, Rutgers University, author of “Coercive Control: The Entrapment Of Women In Personal Life”

