Is this the most Evangelical White House ever?

Pastor Ralph Drollinger runs a weekly bible study in the White House. About a dozen Cabinet members attend, as well as the CIA Director and Attorney General. President Trump doesn't make it, but he receives a copy of the Pastor's teachings every week.

Aug 07, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of the White House courtesy of Tim Evanston

Sanctuary cities fight Trump administration on withholding federal funds 5 MIN, 21 SEC

Governor Jerry Brown said he wants some changes to California’s so-called sanctuary state bill, which would ban state and local law enforcement from using their resources to help federal immigration authorities. But Brown also supports taking the Trump administration to court over attempts to punish sanctuary cities by stripping federal funding. Chicago has filed a lawsuit. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra threatened one too.

Guests:
Franco Ordoñez, White House correspondent (@FrancoOrdonez)

More:
California preparing to sue Trump administration

Can Democrats take the House in 2018? 8 MIN, 27 SEC

California is key to flipping the House in next year’s elections to the Democrats. But Republican incumbents still hold an advantage when it comes to money. We also find out why Gavin Newsom is so far ahead of the other candidates when it comes to raising money.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
GOP incumbents raise funds for expensive fight to keep seats
California politics updates: Newsom ahead in the Hollywood money race, why Rohrabacher has popped up in the Russia investigation

The role of Christianity in Trump's White House 13 MIN, 45 SEC

Pastor Ralph Drollinger runs a weekly bible study in the White House. About a dozen Cabinet members attend, as well as CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. President Trump doesn’t make it, but he receives a copy of the Pastor’s teachings every week.

Guests:
Randall Balmer, Professor of American Religious History, Dartmouth College

More:
Bible Studies at the White House: Who's Inside This Spiritual Awakening?

God in the White House

Randall Balmer

Ebola crisis breaks out during journalist's trip 11 MIN, 19 SEC

Despite best-laid vacation plans, things don’t quite work out. We present a week-long series on travel horror stories. Today's first story comes from journalist Jim Burress, who went to Liberia a few years ago to report on mental health care. He was ready for a challenging trip, but his visit coincided with the start of the Ebola crisis.


Jim Burress in Lofa County, Liberia, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Burress)

Guests:
Jim Burress, journalist

Will the Dodgers win the World Series this year? 9 MIN, 18 SEC

We talk about why the Dodgers have been doing so well and what’s up with the Angels. They’re doing well too.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

