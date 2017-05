The day after FBI Director James Comey was fired, Washington is in an uproar. Is this a constitutional crisis? Will there be a special prosecutor named? How will the FBI investigation proceed? We hear from California Senator Kamala Harris, California Congressman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and others.

Guests:

Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA); U.S. Democratic Representative (@RepAdamSchiff)

Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator representing California (@KamalaHarris)

Jon Michaels, UCLA

Doug Kmiec, Pepperdine University (@dougkmiec)

More:

