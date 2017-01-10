Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore ; Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC.
Jeff Sessions' track record: War on Drugs, immigration
Senator Jeff Sessions faced tough questions at his confirmation hearing for Attorney General. We talk about his record on the War on Drugs, what it would mean for legal marijuana use in California, and what he might do about undocumented immigrants.
Guests:
Mary Troyan, USA Today (@orndorfftroyan)
Jeff Sessions has opposed immigration reform. We find out what he might do about undocumented immigrants.
Guests:
Elise Foley, Huffington Post (@elisefoley)
The chancellor of the California State University system says he will do all he can to protect undocumented students. We talk to him about what that means, and the likelihood of tuition increases.
Guests:
Timothy P. White, California State University
President Obama leaves office in 10 days. He has a mixed legacy at home and abroad when it comes to immigration, health care and fighting terrorism.
Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
Indira Lakshmanan, Boston Globe / Politico Magazine (@Indira_L)
Hello Kitty has a new friend: a 25-year-old angry red panda named Aggretsuko. After a stressful work day at the office, she hits the bottle and local karaoke joint. How does she represent the tenor of the times?
(click image for video)
Guests:
Megan Peters, ComicBook.com (@meganpeterscb)