Jeff Sessions' track record: War on Drugs, immigration

Senator Jeff Sessions faced tough questions at his confirmation hearing for Attorney General. We talk about his record on the War on Drugs, what it would mean for legal marijuana use in California, and what he might do about undocumented immigrants.

Jan 10, 2017

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore ;  Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Jeff Sessions' involvement in the War on Drugs 8 MIN, 35 SEC

Senator Jeff Sessions faced tough questions at his confirmation hearing for Attorney General Tuesday. We talk about his record on the War on Drugs, and what that would mean for legal marijuana use in California.

Guests:
Mary Troyan, USA Today (@orndorfftroyan)

How Jeff Sessions would affect immigration policy 9 MIN, 22 SEC

Jeff Sessions has opposed immigration reform. We find out what he might do about undocumented immigrants.

Guests:
Elise Foley, Huffington Post (@elisefoley)

More:
Immigration hard-liner Sessions could execute crackdown as AG

Cal State system fights Trump on immigration 9 MIN, 50 SEC

The chancellor of the California State University system says he will do all he can to protect undocumented students. We talk to him about what that means, and the likelihood of tuition increases.

Guests:
Timothy P. White, California State University

More:
Cal State will not help deport undocumented students under Trump, chancellor says

Obama's legacy and unfinished business 14 MIN, 55 SEC

President Obama leaves office in 10 days. He has a mixed legacy at home and abroad when it comes to immigration, health care and fighting terrorism.

Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
Indira Lakshmanan, Boston Globe / Politico Magazine (@Indira_L)

More:
The way ahead

Sanrio's new character doesn't play nice, redefines femininity 8 MIN, 3 SEC

Hello Kitty has a new friend: a 25-year-old angry red panda named Aggretsuko. After a stressful work day at the office, she hits the bottle and local karaoke joint. How does she represent the tenor of the times?


(click image for video)

Guests:
Megan Peters, ComicBook.com (@meganpeterscb)

More:
Sanrio Introduces Surprising New Hello Kitty Character

