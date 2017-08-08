Jeffrey Tambor on how 'Transparent' changed his life

Jeffrey Tambor is nominated for a third Emmy for his star role in the Amazon show “Transparent.” It’s a nontraditional coming-of-age story about a 70-year-old trans woman named Maura Pfefferman. Tambor talks to us about how far acceptance of trans people has come in just a few years, why the show is the most Jewish show on TV, and how he likes his coffee (cold and bitter).



Actor Jeffrey Tambor at KCRW. (Photo by Amy Ta)

Guests:

Jeffrey Tambor, actor, "Transparent" (@jeffreytambor)