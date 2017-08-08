Photo: Actor Jeffrey Tambor at KCRW. (By Amy Ta)
Jeffrey Tambor on how 'Transparent' changed his life
Jeffrey Tambor is nominated for a third Emmy for his star role in the Amazon show “Transparent.” It’s a nontraditional coming-of-age story about a 70-year-old trans woman named Maura Pfefferman.
On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called a military uprising that broke out a terrorist attack, and fired public prosecutor Luisa Ortega. Politicians are fleeing the country. The United Nations says excessive force and arbitrary detention against protesters is widespread and systemic. Reporter Hannah Dreier covered Venezuela for three years and talks about her experience there.
Hannah Dreier, ProPublica (@hannahdreier)
Departing AP reporter looks back at Venezuela’s slide
To Venezuela, This Week’s Sanctions Are a Joke
Actor Jeffrey Tambor at KCRW. (Photo by Amy Ta)
Jeffrey Tambor, actor, "Transparent" (@jeffreytambor)
Natasha Basley and Alisa Rotenberg spent a semester abroad studying in Prague. When friends planned a spring break trip to Turkey, they tagged along. As Natasha introduced herself to people, her name elicited snickers and giggles. “In my country, there is a certain type of woman that we call Natasha,” said a carpet store owner. This is the second installment of Press Play’s “Travel Horror Stories” series.
Natasha “Natalie” Basley and Alisa Rotenberg
Natasha Basley, traveler
Alisa Rotenberg, traveler
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
