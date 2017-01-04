ON AIR
Julian Assange as a right-wing hero, and Steve Mnuchin's ties to foreclosures

We look at how Wikileaks founder Julian Assange went from villain to hero for Donald Trump and his supporters. Also, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick ran a bank that allegedly broke state foreclosure laws.

Jan 04, 2017

Picture courtesy of David G Silvers

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Julian Assange: Hero of the right wing? 9 MIN, 9 SEC

We look at how the Wikileaks founder went from villain to hero for Donald Trump and his supporters.

Guests:
Emily Dreyfuss, Wired

Bank headed by Treasury Secretary nominee allegedly broke foreclosure laws 7 MIN, 57 SEC

A leaked memo from the state attorney general’s office says OneWest Bank, which Steven Mnuchin ran, may have broken state laws during the foreclosure crisis.

Guests:
David Dayen, contributor, The Intercept (@ddayen)

Sports roundup: Trojans, Rams, and Ronda Rousey 8 MIN, 42 SEC

We discuss USC’s Rose Bowl win on Monday over Penn State; The Rams’ new $2.5 billion stadium; and Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes.

Guests:
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

Where the new civil rights movement goes from here 16 MIN, 18 SEC

Reporter Wesley Lowery talks about being on the endless police shootings beat and his new book, “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement.”

Guests:
Wesley Lowery, Washington Post (@WesleyLowery)

More:
Treasury Nominee Steve Mnuchin’s Bank Accused of “Widespread Misconduct” in Leaked Memo

If Jack-in-the-Box tacos are so gross, why do we keep eating them? 6 MIN, 13 SEC

They’ve been described as a wet envelope of cat food, so why do Americans gobble up more than 500 million of these tacos a year?

Guests:
Russell Adams, Wall Street Journal

More:
Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why

