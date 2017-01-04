Picture courtesy of David G Silvers
Julian Assange as a right-wing hero, and Steve Mnuchin's ties to foreclosures
We look at how Wikileaks founder Julian Assange went from villain to hero for Donald Trump and his supporters. Also, Trump's Treasury Secretary pick ran a bank that allegedly broke state foreclosure laws.
We look at how the Wikileaks founder went from villain to hero for Donald Trump and his supporters.
Guests:
Emily Dreyfuss, Wired
A leaked memo from the state attorney general’s office says OneWest Bank, which Steven Mnuchin ran, may have broken state laws during the foreclosure crisis.
Guests:
David Dayen, contributor, The Intercept (@ddayen)
We discuss USC’s Rose Bowl win on Monday over Penn State; The Rams’ new $2.5 billion stadium; and Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes.
Guests:
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers
Reporter Wesley Lowery talks about being on the endless police shootings beat and his new book, “They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement.”
Guests:
Wesley Lowery, Washington Post (@WesleyLowery)
They’ve been described as a wet envelope of cat food, so why do Americans gobble up more than 500 million of these tacos a year?
Guests:
Russell Adams, Wall Street Journal
