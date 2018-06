Dulce Amade is an undocumented immigrant, has three kids, and says her husband has been abusive. When he beat her up earlier this year, she took her children to a domestic violence shelter. It didn’t last long. Then they moved to a car. Now they have a voucher to live in a motel -- but they have to leave in 28 days. They could get another voucher, but will have to move out and restart the cycle.





Dulce poses with her family. Photo credit: Matt Rogers

Guests:

Deepa Fernandes, KCET (@deepafern)

More:

Motel Living