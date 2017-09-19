Photo: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to NBC news correspondent Katy Tur on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Katy Tur fights back in new memoir about covering Trump
NBC correspondent Katy Tur had never covered a presidential campaign before being assigned to Donald Trump’s. But she soon became the face of Trump’s seething attacks on the media -- and a potential target for his supporters. She shares her experience reporting on the Trump campaign in her new book “Unbelievable.”
FROM THIS EPISODE
In a speech before the United Nations -- an organization dedicated to peace -- President Donald Trump threatened to totally destroy North Korea. How did world leaders react?
Guests:
Spencer Ackerman, Daily Beast (@attackerman)
The crisis in Myanmar is getting attention at the U.N. this week. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingyas have been forced to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The country’s de-facto political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, spoke publically today about the crisis. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, but even her fellow Nobel winners are puzzled by her “violence on all sides” stance in the face of what looks like ethnic cleansing.
Guests:
Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director, Amnesty International (@TiranaHassan)
More:
Rohingya crisis: Suu Kyi does not fear global 'scrutiny'
Myanmar: Scorched-earth campaign fuels ethnic cleansing of Rohingya from Rakhine State
Facebook Silences Rohingya Reports of Ethnic Cleansing
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been in prison since 1969 for the killing of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in their Los Feliz home. Now she’s been recommended for parole by a state panel. Last year, Governor Jerry Brown turned down her parole, saying she, “poses an unreasonable danger to society.” Journalist Linda Deutsch covered the Manson trial and has visited Leslie Van Houten in prison.
Photo: Leslie Van Houten, 1999 mugshot [California Department of Corrections]
Guests:
Linda Deutsch, Associated Press (@LindaDeutsch)
More:
Release Leslie Van Houten. If she hadn't been a Manson follower, she would have left prison long ago
Should Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled?
NBC correspondent Katy Tur had never covered a presidential campaign before being assigned to Donald Trump. But she soon became the face of Trump’s seething attacks on the media -- and a potential target for his supporters. We talk with Katy Tur about the Trump campaign and her new book “Unbelievable.”
Katy Tur is author of "Unbelievable." Photo by Elena Seibert.
Guests:
Katy Tur, NBC correspondent and author of "Unbelievable" (@KatyTurNBC)
Katy Tur
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Vote! What question should we answer next? Vote now to help Curious Coast choose what to investigate next. Is there something you’re curious about? Let us know! What do you want to know more about in or… Read More
Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan You want to be friends with artists Kozyndan. Their work is relatable, subversive, funny and quintessentially LA. Kozy and Dan Kitchens are a married Highland Park-based couple. They create worlds… Read More