Katy Tur fights back in new memoir about covering Trump

The crisis in Myanmar is getting attention at the U.N. this week. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingyas have been forced to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The country’s de-facto political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, spoke publically today about the crisis. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, but even her fellow Nobel winners are puzzled by her “violence on all sides” stance in the face of what looks like ethnic cleansing.

Guests:

Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director, Amnesty International (@TiranaHassan)

More:

