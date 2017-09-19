ON AIR
Katy Tur fights back in new memoir about covering Trump

NBC correspondent Katy Tur had never covered a presidential campaign before being assigned to Donald Trump’s. But she soon became the face of Trump’s seething attacks on the media -- and a potential target for his supporters. She shares her experience reporting on the Trump campaign in her new book “Unbelievable.”

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to NBC news correspondent Katy Tur on the golf course at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 25, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

In UN speech, Trump threatens all-out war 6 MIN, 56 SEC

In a speech before the United Nations -- an organization dedicated to peace -- President Donald Trump threatened to totally destroy North Korea. How did world leaders react?

Guests:
Spencer Ackerman, Daily Beast (@attackerman)

Why isn't Aung San Suu Kyi doing more about Rohingya crisis? 8 MIN, 2 SEC

The crisis in Myanmar is getting attention at the U.N. this week. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingyas have been forced to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The country’s de-facto political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, spoke publically today about the crisis. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, but even her fellow Nobel winners are puzzled by her “violence on all sides” stance in the face of what looks like ethnic cleansing.

Guests:
Tirana Hassan, Crisis Response Director, Amnesty International (@TiranaHassan)

More:
Rohingya crisis: Suu Kyi does not fear global 'scrutiny'
Myanmar: Scorched-earth campaign fuels ethnic cleansing of Rohingya from Rakhine State
Facebook Silences Rohingya Reports of Ethnic Cleansing

Should Leslie Van Houten get parole? 6 MIN, 44 SEC

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been in prison since 1969 for the killing of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in their Los Feliz home. Now she’s been recommended for parole by a state panel. Last year, Governor Jerry Brown turned down her parole, saying she, “poses an unreasonable danger to society.” Journalist Linda Deutsch covered the Manson trial and has visited Leslie Van Houten in prison.

Photo: Leslie Van Houten, 1999 mugshot [California Department of Corrections]

Guests:
Linda Deutsch, Associated Press (@LindaDeutsch)

More:
Release Leslie Van Houten. If she hadn't been a Manson follower, she would have left prison long ago
Should Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled?

How Katy Tur tried not to react to Trump’s personal attacks on the campaign trail 18 MIN

NBC correspondent Katy Tur had never covered a presidential campaign before being assigned to Donald Trump. But she soon became the face of Trump’s seething attacks on the media -- and a potential target for his supporters. We talk with Katy Tur about the Trump campaign and her new book “Unbelievable.”


Katy Tur is author of "Unbelievable." Photo by Elena Seibert. 

Guests:
Katy Tur, NBC correspondent and author of "Unbelievable" (@KatyTurNBC)

Unbelievable

Katy Tur

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

