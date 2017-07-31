LA 2028: Summer Olympics comes to Los Angeles

Google Glass -- those wraparound glasses that let you live in the real and virtual world simultaneously -- were a major dud when they were rolled out to the public. People got creeped out that the glasses could be used to secretly take pictures and video. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was set to let Google Glass die. Then they found out they could be used on factory floors.

Steven Levy, Backchannel (@StevenLevy)

