LA 2028: Summer Olympics comes to Los Angeles

The summer Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles -- 11 years from now. The International Olympic Committee has been talking to LA and Paris for years. Paris will get the games in 2024.

Jul 31, 2017

Photo: Olympic Torch Tower of the Los Angeles Coliseum on the day of the opening ceremonies of the 1984 Summer Olympics. (Courtesy of Defense Imagery Management)

John Kelly in as Chief of Staff, 'The Mooch' out as Communications Director 9 MIN, 37 SEC

Perhaps the shortest tenure ever for a White House official, Anthony Scaramucci is out as Communications Director. He was there for a little over a week. Apparently new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted Scaramucci out.

Guests:
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)

More:
Why John Kelly may be destined to repeat history

Court says public officials who block people on Twitter violate First Amendment 9 MIN, 5 SEC

Police are pushing back against President Trump’s comments that it’s okay to rough up suspects. And a court finds that public officials cannot block people on social media.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Federal Court: Public Officials Cannot Block Social Media Users Because of Their Criticism

How will LA prepare to host the 2028 Olympics? 9 MIN, 20 SEC

Guests:
David Wharton, Los Angeles Times (@LATimesWharton)

More:
Compromise sets 2024 Games in Paris, 2028 in L.A.
Details emerge in deal to bring 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles

Is there a real market for Google Glass? 7 MIN, 8 SEC

Google Glass -- those wraparound glasses that let you live in the real and virtual world simultaneously -- were a major dud when they were rolled out to the public. People got creeped out that the glasses could be used to secretly take pictures and video. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was set to let Google Glass die. Then they found out they could be used on factory floors.

Guests:
Steven Levy, Backchannel (@StevenLevy)

More:
GOOGLE GLASS 2.0 IS A STARTLING SECOND ACT

Remembering playwright Sam Shepard and actress Jeanne Moreau 11 MIN, 32 SEC

Sam Shepard earned an Oscar nomination for his role in “The Right Stuff.” But his plays, short stories, screenplays, and essays won most of his awards. He died at 73 from Lou Gehrig's disease. Jean Moreau also died today at 89. She was the face of the French New Wave, starring in “The Lovers” and “Jules and Jim.”

Guests:
John Winters, author of "Sam Shepard: A Life" (@jjw12562)

More:
Sam Shepard, Pulitzer-Winning Playwright and Actor, Is Dead at 73
Jeanne Moreau, Star of French Film Classics, Dies at 89

Sam Shepard

John J. Winters

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

