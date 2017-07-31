Photo: Olympic Torch Tower of the Los Angeles Coliseum on the day of the opening ceremonies of the 1984 Summer Olympics. (Courtesy of Defense Imagery Management)
LA 2028: Summer Olympics comes to Los Angeles
The summer Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles -- 11 years from now. The International Olympic Committee has been talking to LA and Paris for years. Paris will get the games in 2024.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Perhaps the shortest tenure ever for a White House official, Anthony Scaramucci is out as Communications Director. He was there for a little over a week. Apparently new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wanted Scaramucci out.
Guests:
Julian Zelizer, Princeton University (@julianzelizer)
Police are pushing back against President Trump’s comments that it’s okay to rough up suspects. And a court finds that public officials cannot block people on social media.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
Federal Court: Public Officials Cannot Block Social Media Users Because of Their Criticism
The summer Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles -- 11 years from now. The International Olympic Committee has been talking to LA and Paris for years. Paris will get the games in 2024.
Guests:
David Wharton, Los Angeles Times (@LATimesWharton)
More:
Compromise sets 2024 Games in Paris, 2028 in L.A.
Details emerge in deal to bring 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles
Google Glass -- those wraparound glasses that let you live in the real and virtual world simultaneously -- were a major dud when they were rolled out to the public. People got creeped out that the glasses could be used to secretly take pictures and video. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was set to let Google Glass die. Then they found out they could be used on factory floors.
Guests:
Steven Levy, Backchannel (@StevenLevy)
Sam Shepard earned an Oscar nomination for his role in “The Right Stuff.” But his plays, short stories, screenplays, and essays won most of his awards. He died at 73 from Lou Gehrig's disease. Jean Moreau also died today at 89. She was the face of the French New Wave, starring in “The Lovers” and “Jules and Jim.”
Guests:
John Winters, author of "Sam Shepard: A Life" (@jjw12562)
More:
Sam Shepard, Pulitzer-Winning Playwright and Actor, Is Dead at 73
Jeanne Moreau, Star of French Film Classics, Dies at 89
John J. Winters
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More
What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More