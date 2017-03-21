LA County social workers on trial, and reforms to juvenile justice

A ruling yesterday means four LA County social workers will go to trial on child abuse and other charges in the death of an 8-year-old boy. It’s a controversial first for Los Angeles. Could it drive potential recruits away from the field altogether?



Marilyn Flynn is the dean of social work at USC. (Courtesy of USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work)

Marilyn Flynn, School of Social Work, USC (@USCDeanFlynn)

4 L.A. County social workers to face trial in horrific death of 8-year-old boy

