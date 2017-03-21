Picture of Los Angeles City Hall courtesy of David Wilson.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
LA County social workers on trial, and reforms to juvenile justice
Four former LA County social workers will go to trial on child abuse and other charges in the death of an 8-year-old boy. Also, two California state senators introduced new legislation that would end incarceration for kids under 12 and ban life sentences without parole for those under 18.
A ruling yesterday means four LA County social workers will go to trial on child abuse and other charges in the death of an 8-year-old boy. It’s a controversial first for Los Angeles. Could it drive potential recruits away from the field altogether?
Marilyn Flynn is the dean of social work at USC. (Courtesy of USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work)
Guests:
Marilyn Flynn, School of Social Work, USC (@USCDeanFlynn)
More:
4 L.A. County social workers to face trial in horrific death of 8-year-old boy
Two California state senators introduced new legislation that would end incarceration for kids under 12 and ban life sentences without parole for those under 18.
Guests:
Holly Mitchell, California State Senate (@HollyJMitchell)
More:
California lawmakers unveil a list of bills meant to keep children out of the juvenile justice system
For more than a decade, the U.S. has offered a path to citizenship for victims of abuse. But President Trump’s executive order on immigration does away with special deportation categories like this one. What will happen to these vulnerable immigrants, many of them women?
Guests:
Nora Caplan-Bricker, Slate (@NCaplanBricker)
Like Donald Trump, Herbert Hoover campaigned on a promise of protecting American jobs by slashing the number of immigrants allowed to enter the U.S. Once Hoover was in office, he expelled immigrants en masse. Many of them were from California.
Guests:
Francisco Balderrama, Cal State LA; Co-Author of “A Decade of Betrayal: Mexican Repatriation in the 1930s”
Last month, porn stars of the 1970s had a reunion. They reminisced about when police came to bust up the sets, when paychecks were stacks of cash, and when fans pretended not to recognize you on the street.
Amber Lynn started her porn career in 1983 and is still in demand. (Photo by Peter Gilstrap)
Guests:
Peter Gilstrap, Journalist
More:
On Golden Porn: The stars of adult’s classic era recall the rosy days of working blue