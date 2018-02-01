LA Phil performs Leonard Bernstein's Vietnam-era 'Mass'

It’s been about a month since mudslides destroyed hundreds of homes and killed 21 people in the Santa Barbara area. We check in with one woman who survived mudslides by climbing into a tree. She just returned to her home this past weekend and is concerned about indoor air quality. We also hear about how businesses are getting back on their feet, and what emergency officials have learned from the disaster in order to better prepare in the future.

Kathi King, Community Environmental Council, Montecito resident

Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)

