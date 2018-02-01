ON AIR
LA Phil performs Leonard Bernstein's Vietnam-era 'Mass'

Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Mass’ was first performed in 1971 to inaugurate the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. It aimed to celebrate the power of religion to bring peace during war. President Nixon didn’t attend because he was told it was subversive. Now it’s being performed at Disney Hall.

Feb 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Credit: Jamie Pham. 

The long history of how LA's homeless crisis got to this point 7 MIN, 16 SEC

About 55,000 people are living on the streets and in the shelters of greater Los Angeles. Leaders have recently proposed emergency measures, like housing people in trailers downtown or turning motels into transitional homes. But a lot of these “new” ideas have failed in the past.

Guests:
Gale Holland, Los Angeles Times (@geholland)

More:
L.A.'s homelessness surged 75% in six years. Here's why the crisis has been decades in the making

New York Times draws fury for explaining LA to Angelenos 8 MIN, 17 SEC

The New York Times yesterday published a front page story that portrayed Southern California as a place of aimless urban sprawl, no civic institutions, and a newspaper in turmoil. Angelenos used choice words to bash the article on Twitter. Some pointed out factual errors. Others said it was another example of The New York Times describing LA as an inferior city.

Guests:
Adam Nagourney, New York Times (@adamnagourney)
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
A Paper Tears Apart in a City That Never Quite Came Together

Month after mudslides, Santa Barbara gets back on its feet 10 MIN, 36 SEC

It’s been about a month since mudslides destroyed hundreds of homes and killed 21 people in the Santa Barbara area. We check in with one woman who survived mudslides by climbing into a tree. She just returned to her home this past weekend and is concerned about indoor air quality. We also hear about how businesses are getting back on their feet, and what emergency officials have learned from the disaster in order to better prepare in the future.

First interview with Kathi King.

Guests:
Kathi King, Community Environmental Council, Montecito resident
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)

More:
Santa Barbara tourism officials wrestle with promoting the region after disaster

Leonard Bernstein's Vietnam War-era symphony comes to Disney Hall 14 MIN, 5 SEC


LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Credit: Jamie Pham.

“Mass: A Theatre Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers” was composed by Leonard Bernstein for the opening of the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1971. The LA Phil will start performing it at Disney Hall tonight. “Mass” is a product of its era: the Vietnam War, protests against the Nixon administration, and hippies.


Elkhanah Pulitzer is director of Leonard Bernstein’s
"Mass" at Disney Hall. Credit: Kristen Loken. 

Guests:
Elkhanah Pulitzer, SF Opera Lab and director at the Disney Hall

Can dockless bikes help solve LA’s traffic problem? 6 MIN, 15 SEC

In China, a dockless bike share program is transforming Shanghai and Beijing. Could cheap and easy access to bikes help curb LA’s car addiction?

Guests:
Felix Salmon, Fusion (@felixsalmon)

More:
BRING ON THE BIKOCALYPSE

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

