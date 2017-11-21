ON AIR
Language in the age of BuzzFeed and Twitter

With social media, the internet, and emojis everywhere, traditional rules for writing have broken down. One editor suggests language is fluid, and there’s no single correct way to write anymore.

Nov 21, 2017

Photo: #Trashtag courtesy of Second Story

CA Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra faces sexual harassment allegations 6 MIN, 34 SEC

Six women told the LA Times that Bocanegra did things like grope them, kiss them, and ask for dates repeatedly. Bocanegra, a 46-year-old Democrat who represents the northeast San Fernando Valley, announced he will resign on September 1, 2018.

Guests:
Melanie Mason, Los Angeles Times (@melmason)

More:
As sexual harassment in politics investigations widen, California Assemblyman accused by six new women

Can the Weinstein Company be turned into a positive force for women? 8 MIN, 12 SEC

The Weinstein Company has taken a huge financial hit since assault and harassment allegations came out against co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Now it’s looking for a buyer, and at least two female-led investor groups are in the running. They both want to use the company’s movie and TV revenue to help victims.

Guests:
Ana Oliveira, New York Women’s Foundation
Cynthia Littleton, Variety (@Variety_Cynthia)

More:
Female-Led Investor Groups Target Weinstein Co. Acquisition

Rabbi Steve Leder on how trauma can make us better people 15 MIN, 47 SEC

Steve Leder had counseled hundreds of people who were suffering, but it wasn’t until he suffered an injury himself that he discovered how pain changes our lives – and how it can change us for the better.

Guests:
Steve Leder, Wilshire Boulevard Temple (@rabbileder)

DOJ opposes AT&T and Time Warner merger 5 MIN, 46 SEC

The Federal Communications Commission says it’s planning to do away with net neutrality. Monday, the Justice Department announced that it is suing to stop AT&T’s $85 billion bid to buy Time Warner. Is it because President Trump wants to punish CNN, which is owned by Time Warner?

Guests:
Janet Guyon, Quartz (@jlguyon)

More:
Trump administration sues to block AT&T-Time Warner merger
F.C.C. Is Said to Plan Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules

Grammar rules for a new world 10 MIN, 24 SEC

When it comes to writing, there have been lots of rules -- you probably had to study Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style” at some point. In the world of social media, the internet and emoji, these rules have broken down. Is there one “correct” way to write anymore? We speak with a BuzzFeed editor about the fluidity of language, and get some tips on effective writing in the digital age.


Emmy Favilla is Senior Commerce Editor and former
Global Copy Chief for Buzzfeed. (Photo by Taylor Miller)

Guests:
Emmy J. Favilla, BuzzFeed and author of “A World Without Whom: The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age” (@em_dash3)

A World Without "Whom"

Emmy J. Favilla

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

