Language in the age of BuzzFeed and Twitter

The Weinstein Company has taken a huge financial hit since assault and harassment allegations came out against co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Now it’s looking for a buyer, and at least two female-led investor groups are in the running. They both want to use the company’s movie and TV revenue to help victims.

Ana Oliveira, New York Women’s Foundation

Cynthia Littleton, Variety (@Variety_Cynthia)

Female-Led Investor Groups Target Weinstein Co. Acquisition

