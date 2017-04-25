Photo courtesy of Steve Johnson.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Lead poisoning hits LA County
It’s been three years since the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan began. They’re still drinking bottled water there. In LA County, there are places with even higher rates of lead contamination, and in areas you wouldn’t expect, like wealthy San Marino.
Guests:
Michael Pell, Reuters (@Reuters)
Richard Sun, Mayor of San Marino (@RichardSunDDS)
In the last couple of years, the Silver Lake Reservoir was a large, empty concrete hole. But as record snowpack levels in the Sierra are starting to melt, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is turning on the valves to start refilling the reservoir ahead of schedule.
Guests:
Alissa Walker, Curbed (@awalkerinLA)
iHeartRadio is a commercial radio juggernaut. It airs Ryan Seacrest and Rush Limbaugh, owns billboards and hundreds of radio stations. Now it’s facing serious financial problems.
Guests:
Gene Maddaus, Variety (@GeneMaddaus)
Steven Pete has never felt pain, not even when he broke more than 70 bones in his body. Pam Costa feels pain constantly, even wearing clothes hurts. She has a rare condition that makes her skin feel like it’s always on fire. Pete and Costa both live in Washington State and are helping scientists identify a cure for pain without using opiates.
Guests:
Erika Hayasaki, Wired (@ErikaHayasaki)
Stephen Waxman, Yale Medical School; Veterans Affairs Connecticut
Heritage grains are the ancient, unadulterated varieties of crops like wheat, barley and rice. More farms are growing them now because they have stronger flavors and they’re drought tolerant. Many LA restaurants have been eager to incorporate them into some of their dishes.
Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)
