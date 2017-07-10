Photo of a Gunnery Sergeant Instructor correcting an officer candidate courtesy of John Kennicutt, U.S. Marine Corps
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Marine Corps suspected suicide reveals brutal culture of hazing
Marine Corps recruiters want young people of all races and income levels. Twenty-year-old engineering student Raheel Siddiqui ended up at boot camp on Parris Island in South Carolina after being promised financial assistance for college. He died less than two weeks into his basic training.
Photo of a Gunnery Sergeant Instructor correcting an officer candidate courtesy of John Kennicutt, U.S. Marine Corps
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
News broke over the weekend that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer who apparently offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov helped arrange the meeting.
Guests:
Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor for Vox (@yochidreazen)
More:
Donald Trump Jr.’s Two Different Explanations for Russian Meeting
At the annual meeting of U.S. Secretaries of States this weekend, some said they’re afraid better security measures won’t be in place before the 2018 midterms. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia may have directed hackers to break into the elections systems of nearly two dozen states last year. Russia also likely hacked one company that provides voting registration software to eight states.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
State election officials worry about 2018 election security
The Netflix series “Black Mirror” has a chance of snagging a few Emmys for its third season. The Twilight Zone-esque series about the black mirrors in our lives – those screens we’re addicted to – was submitted for consideration in the TV movie category. Creator Charlie Brooker says he thinks humans are still trying to figure out how to harness the power of technology for good. The show runners aren’t trying to scare away people from technology.
Malachi Kirby in Black Mirror season 3.
(Courtesy of Laurie Sparham/Netflix)
Guests:
Charlie Brooker, creator/writer, Black Mirror
Annabel Jones, Executive Producer, Black Mirror
Marine Corps recruiters want young people of all races and income levels, especially those on the track for college, many of whom are struggling with debt that the Marines promise to help with. That’s how 20-year-old engineering student Raheel Siddiqui ended up at boot camp on Parris Island in South Carolina. He died less than two weeks into his basic training, officially of suicide.
Guests:
Janet Reitman, Rolling Stone (@janetreitman)
More:
How the Death of a Muslim Recruit Revealed a Culture of Brutality in the Marines
The “Badwater 135” ultra-marathon begins Monday night at the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere -- Badwater Basin in Death Valley, some 280 feet below sea level. Then it’s 135 miles through tough terrain -- over two mountain ranges --- before the race ends about halfway up Mount Whitney, at 8,500 feet. It’ll also be about 110 degrees at 8 pm.
Jimmy Dean Freeman running theBadwater 135
ultramarathon in Death Valley. (Photo by Gareth Mackay)
Guests:
Jimmy Dean Freeman, running coach and two-time Badwater finisher (@CoachJimmyDean)