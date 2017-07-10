Marine Corps suspected suicide reveals brutal culture of hazing

The Netflix series “Black Mirror” has a chance of snagging a few Emmys for its third season. The Twilight Zone-esque series about the black mirrors in our lives – those screens we’re addicted to – was submitted for consideration in the TV movie category. Creator Charlie Brooker says he thinks humans are still trying to figure out how to harness the power of technology for good. The show runners aren’t trying to scare away people from technology.



Malachi Kirby in Black Mirror season 3.

(Courtesy of Laurie Sparham/Netflix)

Guests:

Charlie Brooker, creator/writer, Black Mirror

Annabel Jones, Executive Producer, Black Mirror