ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

McCain sinks Obamacare repeal, again

Senator John McCain gave a thumbs-down to the latest Obama repeal effort, effectively killing it.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

U.S. Senator John McCain. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

Obamacare lives to see another day 15 MIN, 32 SEC

Healthcare was back on the front burner on Capitol Hill, again. Senator John McCain said he can’t support a Republican effort to repeal and replace the law, most likely ending the GOP campaign to do so. Meanwhile, President Trump has been making waves on the world stage and got into a war of worlds with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies / Boston Globe (@Indira_L)

Confusion in the aftermath of Mexico’s devastating quake 7 MIN, 52 SEC

This week’s earthquake in Mexico generated a lot of coverage of a small girl, reportedly trapped in a collapsed school. Television reports shared details of her situation and the efforts to free her. It turns out there was no girl trapped there.

Guests:
David Agren, Contributor to The Guardian

Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, and other weekend movie releases 15 MIN, 54 SEC

Will the latest Lego Movie dominate at the box office?  How about the new installment of the Kingsman series? And does Emma Stone make a convincing Billie Jean King? These questions await moviegoers this weekend.  And our critics have some advice on what to see, and what to skip?

Guests:
Russ Fischer, Editor-in-Chief of MoviePilot.com (@russfischer)
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)

How North Korea insults the U.S. 7 MIN, 5 SEC

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un responded to President Trump’s insults by calling him a “dotard”in an unprecedented statement Friday.  North Korean leaders have a history of some pretty sick burns. We rate them.

Guests:
Jinny Chung, LA comedian and UCB affiliate (@jurrrk)
Guy Niccolucci, Comedy writer for Comedy Central Roasts

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque
For The Curious Blog

Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More

Sep 22, 2017

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood
For The Curious Blog

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Mexico Earthquake: How to help
For The Curious Blog

Mexico Earthquake: How to help A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday. The quake hit Puebla state, but caused major damage in Mexico city and a vast swath of the country. Updates from NPR: The… Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed