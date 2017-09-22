U.S. Senator John McCain. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.
McCain sinks Obamacare repeal, again
Senator John McCain gave a thumbs-down to the latest Obama repeal effort, effectively killing it.
Healthcare was back on the front burner on Capitol Hill, again. Senator John McCain said he can’t support a Republican effort to repeal and replace the law, most likely ending the GOP campaign to do so. Meanwhile, President Trump has been making waves on the world stage and got into a war of worlds with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
Indira Lakshmanan, Poynter Institute for Media Studies / Boston Globe (@Indira_L)
This week’s earthquake in Mexico generated a lot of coverage of a small girl, reportedly trapped in a collapsed school. Television reports shared details of her situation and the efforts to free her. It turns out there was no girl trapped there.
David Agren, Contributor to The Guardian
Will the latest Lego Movie dominate at the box office? How about the new installment of the Kingsman series? And does Emma Stone make a convincing Billie Jean King? These questions await moviegoers this weekend. And our critics have some advice on what to see, and what to skip?
Russ Fischer, Editor-in-Chief of MoviePilot.com (@russfischer)
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un responded to President Trump’s insults by calling him a “dotard”in an unprecedented statement Friday. North Korean leaders have a history of some pretty sick burns. We rate them.
Jinny Chung, LA comedian and UCB affiliate (@jurrrk)
Guy Niccolucci, Comedy writer for Comedy Central Roasts
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
