Melvoin v. Zimmer: A debate over the future of LAUSD

A school board race in West LA has become a stand-in for the charter versus traditional school debate. More than $5 million has been poured into the contest, which is on track to be the most expensive school board race in the nation. Most of it is outside money. Some of it comes from big-name donors like Eli Broad. The two candidates join Press Play for a debate.