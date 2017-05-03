Photo courtesy of Dean Hochman.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
Melvoin v. Zimmer: A debate over the future of LAUSD
A school board race in West LA has become a stand-in for the charter versus traditional school debate. More than $5 million has been poured into the contest, which is on track to be the most expensive school board race in the nation. Most of it is outside money. Some of it comes from big-name donors like Eli Broad. The two candidates join Press Play for a debate.
Guests:
Guests:
Nick Melvoin, candidate for School Board District 4 seat (@nickmelvoin)
Steve Zimmer, LA Unified School District; candidate for School Board District 4 seat (@lausd_zimmer)
FBI Director James Comey said he felt “mildly nauseous” about perceptions that he may have influenced the presidential election. He testified on Capitol Hill six months after the election. Will we ever put it behind us?
Guests:
Reid Wilson, The Hill (@PoliticsReid)
More:
James Comey Says He’s ‘Mildly Nauseous’ at Suggestions He Swayed Election
When Laura Poitras began filming Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in 2011, she thought she would be documenting his quest for truth and free information. But she wound up finding something that disturbed her.
Guests:
Laura Poitras, documentary filmmaker (@laurapoitras)
Oral historian and author Jean Stein died Sunday of an apparent suicide in Manhattan. In her last book “West of Eden,” she told stories of five families who shaped LA, including her own family. Her father founded the media giant MCA in the 1920s. Stein’s works tackled the cult of celebrity, the loneliness of fame, and tensions between West Coast and East Coast ideas of success.
Guests:
Maria Russo, New York Times Book Review (@mariarussonyt)