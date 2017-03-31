Photo: courtesy of Gage Skidmore.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Michael Flynn, immunity, and Russian ties
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn asked for immunity in exchange for his testimony. Does that mean -- as he said of others in the past -- that he must be guilty of something? We also look into the complicated ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s associates.
Photo: courtesy of Gage Skidmore.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn asked for immunity in exchange for his testimony. Does that mean -- as he said of others in the past -- that he must be guilty of something? We also look into the complicated ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s associates.
Guests:
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)
Yochi Dreazen, Foreign editor for Vox (@yochidreazen)
Jane Chong, Deputy Managing Editor of the Lawfare blog (@chongathon)
The Sierras have more than double the normal level of snowpack. About a million cubic feet of water is expected to run off the Sierras in the coming months. We learn what that means for residents of the Owens Valley and how they’re preparing for the big snowmelt.
Guests:
Kevin Carunchio, Administrative Officer of Inyo County
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)
Our critics discuss “Ghost in the Shell,” a Japanese comic franchise that got the Hollywood treatment and now stars Scarlett Johansson. Comic fans were upset long before the release. Also, “The Zookeeper’s Wife” is a Holocaust film with Jessica Chastain, and the New York Times called it “Schindler's List with pets.”
Guests:
Miri Jedeikin, Movies with Miri (@mirithejedi)
Hollywood studio executives are planning to release their movies as “premium” video-on-demand soon after they hit theaters for $30-$50 per rental. Theater owners are worried people will buy those rentals, and not go out to see movies. Some filmmakers are also against it. It was a big issue at CinemaCon this week.