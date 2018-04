Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees today. He answered hard questions on user privacy and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which swept up data from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. There was also the issue of fake news spreading on Facebook during the 2016 election.



Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol

in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Guests:

April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)