Movies to watch during the holidays

If you’re overstuffed after Thanksgiving, maybe relax with a movie. We hear from Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown, get recommendations for this year’s holiday movies, and learn about a new documentary on making fireworks in one Mexican town.

Nov 24, 2017

Photo: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Sterling K. Brown holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Sterling K. Brown: It's a better time for black actors in Hollywood 19 MIN, 10 SEC

Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for portraying Christopher Darden in “The People v. OJ Simpson” last year. He won again this year as Randall Pearson on “This Is Us.” He used to joke that there could only be one black actor working in Hollywood at a time, but he says it’s a lot different now.

Guests:
Sterling K. Brown, Actor (@sterlingkbrown)

What movies should you watch this Christmas? 13 MIN, 21 SEC

Christmas movies are hard to avoid on TV, even if you don’t celebrate the holiday. You know the classics, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional Christmas favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re looking for something more obscure to get you in the spirit.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

More:
11 STRANGE BUT GREAT CHRISTMAS MOVIES

'Brimstone and Glory' documents Mexico's love for fireworks 17 MIN, 57 SEC

One Mexican town hand-makes most of the fireworks for the entire country. They also have a crazy weeklong fireworks festival every year. They’re the focus of the new documentary “Brimstone and Glory.”

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

More:
Brimstone & Glory

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

For The Curious
Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit
For The Curious Blog

Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More

Nov 24, 2017

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

