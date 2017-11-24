Photo: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Sterling K. Brown holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Movies to watch during the holidays
If you’re overstuffed after Thanksgiving, maybe relax with a movie. We hear from Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown, get recommendations for this year’s holiday movies, and learn about a new documentary on making fireworks in one Mexican town.
Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for portraying Christopher Darden in “The People v. OJ Simpson” last year. He won again this year as Randall Pearson on “This Is Us.” He used to joke that there could only be one black actor working in Hollywood at a time, but he says it’s a lot different now.
Sterling K. Brown, Actor (@sterlingkbrown)
Christmas movies are hard to avoid on TV, even if you don’t celebrate the holiday. You know the classics, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional Christmas favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re looking for something more obscure to get you in the spirit.
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
One Mexican town hand-makes most of the fireworks for the entire country. They also have a crazy weeklong fireworks festival every year. They’re the focus of the new documentary “Brimstone and Glory.”
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)
Brimstone & Glory
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
