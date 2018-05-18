ON AIR
Multiple fatalities in Texas high school shooting

May 18, 2018

Multiple fatalities in Texas high school shooting 8 MIN, 12 SEC

Ten people were killed Friday at Santa Fe High School, including nine students and one teacher. The alleged shooter is reported to be a student named Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He and a second person have been detained. Local law enforcement has also confirmed the presence of explosive devices both on and off campus.


Image of law enforcement officers responding to  Santa Fe High School following
a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office,Santa Fe, Texas, U.S.,
photo released on May 18, 2018. Courtesy HCSO/Handout via REUTERS.

Guests:
Matt Dempsey, Houston Chronicle (@mizzousundevil)
Rob Downen, Houston Chronicle

DNA test could exonerate man on death row 12 MIN, 6 SEC

A brutal murder rattled the small city of Chino Hills in 1983. Four people were found dead: stabbed or slashed dozens of times. Despite evidence that suggested three white men were the killers, only one black man was charged with the murders: Kevin Cooper. He was convicted by a jury and a judge sentenced him to death. He is currently awaiting execution. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof calls the case a national embarrassment.

Guests:
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)

Another week, another Marvel movie 14 MIN, 57 SEC

Our critics review “Deadpool 2,” an action comedy sequel about a sarcastic crime-fighter; “Book Club,” a feel-good movie about four lifelong friends who make bold life choices after reading “Fifty Shades of Grey;” and “First Reformed,” a drama about a former military chaplain struggling with the death of his son.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

A documentary about Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man 13 MIN, 5 SEC

Leon Vitali was an actor, but left the profession behind to be a personal assistant, archivist, casting director, acting coach, behind-the-scenes photographer, and more for legendary director Stanley Kubrick. Vitali is now the subject of a new documentary called “Filmworker.”

Guests:
Leon Vitali, filmworker and Stanley Kubrick’s longtime assistant
Tony Zierra, director of "Filmworker"

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

