Multiple fatalities in Texas high school shooting

Ten people were killed Friday at Santa Fe High School, including nine students and one teacher. The alleged shooter is reported to be a student named Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He and a second person have been detained. Local law enforcement has also confirmed the presence of explosive devices both on and off campus.



Image of law enforcement officers responding to Santa Fe High School following

a shooting incident in this Harris County Sheriff office,Santa Fe, Texas, U.S.,

photo released on May 18, 2018. Courtesy HCSO/Handout via REUTERS.

Guests:

Matt Dempsey, Houston Chronicle (@mizzousundevil)

Rob Downen, Houston Chronicle