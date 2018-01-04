National security reporter on Washington's 'marketplace of secrets'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he’ll rescind an Obama administration order that allowed states to legalize marijuana without fear of federal interference. The Cole memo, as it was known, told prosecutors to focus on organized crime and pot crossing state lines. Now it will be up to individual prosecutors how to proceed. The Justice Department calls it a “return to the rule of law.”

What questions do you have about legal marijuana? Ask them here.

Guests:

David Ball, Blue Ribbon Commission on Marijuana Policy