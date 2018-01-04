James Risen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter. Courtesy of Virginia Lozano for The Intercept.
National security reporter on Washington's 'marketplace of secrets'
Former New York Times reporter James Risen broke the NSA wiretapping story, but his paper refused to publish it for more than a year. Editors believed Bush administration officials who said publishing the piece would damage national security. Risen talks about the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Times and the White House over national security information.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he’ll rescind an Obama administration order that allowed states to legalize marijuana without fear of federal interference. The Cole memo, as it was known, told prosecutors to focus on organized crime and pot crossing state lines. Now it will be up to individual prosecutors how to proceed. The Justice Department calls it a “return to the rule of law.”
What questions do you have about legal marijuana? Ask them here.
Guests:
David Ball, Blue Ribbon Commission on Marijuana Policy
The federal government’s new tax law allows you to deduct $10,000 from your state and local taxes on your federal return. The average Californian deducts about twice that. So to ease the burden, state Senate leader Kevin de León is proposing a workaround: Instead of paying your state taxes, you would give the state that money as a charitable donation. That donation would then be 100 percent tax deductible on your federal return.
Guests:
Kirk Stark, UCLA School of Law
More:
Will California outmaneuver a new federal cap on tax deductions?
Security researchers have announced two bugs in computer chips that make nearly every computer or smartphone on the planet vulnerable to hacking. If the bugs are exploited, hackers could spy on data on your computer, on your phone, and even some data stored in the cloud. The two flaws are being called Spectre and Meltdown.
Guests:
Andy Greenberg, Wired magazine (@a_greenberg)
More:
Meltdown and Spectre
A CRITICAL INTEL FLAW BREAKS BASIC SECURITY FOR MOST COMPUTERS
James Risen is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter
Courtesy of Virginia Lozano for The Intercept
Investigative reporter James Risen has spent his career revealing the secret activities of the federal government, specifically the CIA and NSA. He won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting that the NSA was secretly - and illegally - wiretapping Americans during the Bush years. But his employer at the time, the New York Times, refused to publish that story for more than a year. Risen has written a lengthy account as to why his bosses were reluctant to publish, and why both the Bush and Obama administrations aggressively pursued him and his sources.
Guests:
James Risen, New York Times
More:
THE BIGGEST SECRET: My Life as a New York Times Reporter in the Shadow of the War on Terror
Machine Project has been running in Echo Park since 2003, but it’s shutting down next week. The Machine Project enabled artists to collaborate on experimental projects, and it worked with big institutions like LACMA and the Hammer Museum. We look back at the highlights of Machine Project over the last 15 years.
Carmina Escobar rehearses for “Fiesta Perpetua!” organized by Machine Project
at Echo Park Lake in May 2017. (Photo by Machine Project)
A vortex sculpture by Patrick Ballard installed on the exterior of the
Gamble House in Pasadena as part of an intervention by Machine Project in 2014.
(Photo by Ian Byers-Gamber)
Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Health and hygiene on Skid Row The United Nations’ special investigator for extreme poverty and human rights recently toured the US, first stopping in LA and touring Skid Row. We speak with him about what he saw, and what he thinks needs to happen to help the homeless. One thing they need right now is more toilets. We look at what city officials are doing to improve sanitary conditions.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Marijuana stores embrace an aesthetic of high design California’s recreational pot marketplace is open for business and sales are booming in stores that look upscale, trendy and clean. A store in West Hollywood called MedMen has a floor-to-ceiling… Read More
Legal pot pits California against the Justice Dept. The Justice Department moves to end Obama-era policy that allowed legal marijuana to take root in a majority of states. Read More