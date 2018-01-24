ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Olympic medalist on culture of abuse in gymnastics

Larry Nassar was sentenced today to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 female gymnasts. He served as the doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. For the last week, the court in Michigan has been the scene of wrenching testimony from Nassar’s victims. We speak with Jamie Dantzscher, the first woman to sue Nassar. She won bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 24, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher at KCRW by Amy Ta.

Former Olympic gymnast on abuse by Larry Nassar and other coaches 11 MIN, 38 SEC

Larry Nassar was sentenced today to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 female gymnasts. He served as the doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. For the last week, the court in Michigan has been the scene of wrenching testimony from Nassar’s victims. We speak with Jamie Dantzscher, the first woman to sue Nassar. She won bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Guests:
Jamie Dantzscher, 2000 Olympian and former NCAA champion (@dantzscher)

More:
Judge sentences Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual misconduct

LA's homelessness crisis spreads to the Valley 8 MIN, 23 SEC

L.A.’s annual homeless count started last night in the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita Valleys. Almost 8000 volunteers will walk the streets of greater L.A., taking a visual survey of how many people are sleeping on sidewalks, in tents, and in vehicles. The count helps officials decide where to direct federal, county, and city resources for homelessness.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Taylor Kitsch aims to show fuller portrait of cult leader in 'Waco' 19 MIN, 57 SEC


Taylor Kitsch at KCRW. (Photo by Amy Ta)

Twenty-five years ago in Waco, Texas, cult leader David Koresh and his followers were under siege for nearly two months. Now actor Taylor Kitsch -- of “Friday Night Lights” fame -- plays Koresh in new mini-series about Waco. We also speak with an NPR reporter about what really went down during the siege.


Taylor Kitsch in "Waco." Credit: Paramount. 

Guests:
Taylor Kitsch, actor (@taylorkitsch81)
Wade Goodwyn, NPR (@wadegoodwyn)

What makes HQ Trivia so addictive? 6 MIN, 35 SEC

Everyone seems to be playing HQ Trivia. It’s like a pop quiz game on your phone, and you can only play during certain times of the day. We find out why people love to hate it but play anyway, and how it helped one tech writer stop smoking.

Guests:
Amanda Hess, Slate (@amandahess)

More:
How HQ Trivia Became the Best Worst Thing on the Internet

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Are you new to LA? What do you want to know
For The Curious Blog

Are you new to LA? What do you want to know Are you new to Los Angeles? What have you learned? What do you want to know more about? Read More

Jan 23, 2018

Full list of Academy Award nominees: KCRW’s interviews with the filmmakers
For The Curious Blog

Full list of Academy Award nominees: KCRW’s interviews with the filmmakers In an unpredictable awards season, Oscar nominations continued to serve up surprises this year. Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water” took the lead with 13 nominations. In addition to del… Read More

Jan 23, 2018

On being a ‘friend of Joe’
For The Curious Blog

On being a ‘friend of Joe’ It is my sad duty to inform you that Joe Frank died at 8:00 am, January 15, 2018 in Los Angeles. He was 79. Joe was the best storyteller I… Read More

Jan 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed