Photo of Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher at KCRW by Amy Ta.
Olympic medalist on culture of abuse in gymnastics
Larry Nassar was sentenced today to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 female gymnasts. He served as the doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. For the last week, the court in Michigan has been the scene of wrenching testimony from Nassar’s victims. We speak with Jamie Dantzscher, the first woman to sue Nassar. She won bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Jamie Dantzscher, 2000 Olympian and former NCAA champion (@dantzscher)
More:
Judge sentences Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual misconduct
L.A.’s annual homeless count started last night in the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita Valleys. Almost 8000 volunteers will walk the streets of greater L.A., taking a visual survey of how many people are sleeping on sidewalks, in tents, and in vehicles. The count helps officials decide where to direct federal, county, and city resources for homelessness.
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Taylor Kitsch at KCRW. (Photo by Amy Ta)
Twenty-five years ago in Waco, Texas, cult leader David Koresh and his followers were under siege for nearly two months. Now actor Taylor Kitsch -- of “Friday Night Lights” fame -- plays Koresh in new mini-series about Waco. We also speak with an NPR reporter about what really went down during the siege.
Taylor Kitsch in "Waco." Credit: Paramount.
Guests:
Taylor Kitsch, actor (@taylorkitsch81)
Wade Goodwyn, NPR (@wadegoodwyn)
Everyone seems to be playing HQ Trivia. It’s like a pop quiz game on your phone, and you can only play during certain times of the day. We find out why people love to hate it but play anyway, and how it helped one tech writer stop smoking.
Guests:
Amanda Hess, Slate (@amandahess)
More:
How HQ Trivia Became the Best Worst Thing on the Internet
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
