On the ground in Houston with the rescued and the rescuers
Tropical Storm Harvey is on par with Hurricane Katrina in terms of devastation. How has the official response been? We talk with a woman who was rescued, and a man who traveled from Louisiana to help people stranded on rooftops.
Tropical storm Harvey has dropped as much as 30 inches of rain in some areas in Texas, and may add another 20 inches to that total. That’s four feet of rain in just a few days. Tens of thousands of people have had to seek shelter from the storm. We hear from a Houston resident affected by the storm, a leader of a search and rescue team, and an editor coordinating the Houston Chronicle’s coverage of the storm.
Kristen Burke, Houston resident
Toney Wade, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue
Vernon Loeb, Houston Chronicle (@LoebVernon)
In the midst of Harvey's swirling floodwaters, residents make desperate treks to safety across Houston's sprawling freeways
Re-Energized Harvey to Turn Wrath on Texas, Louisiana Again
President Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio faced up to six months in jail for defying a federal court order to stop detaining people based solely on whether they might be undocumented. Over his long tenure, Arpaio built a reputation for harsh tactics: Housing inmates in tents year-round, making them wear pink underwear, and feeding them only two meals a day -- meals that were deemed by many as inedible.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
The Arpaio pardon could be a test run for shutting down the Russia investigation
Outdoor Jail, a Vestige of Joe Arpaio’s Tenure, Is Closing
Eliza Hittman makes movies about teenage sexual desire. Her first film, “It Felt Like Love,” was about a 14-year-old girl who wants to have sex but doesn’t really know how to go about it, and she ends up in a situation she can’t control. In her second feature “Beach Rats,” Hittman turns her camera on the boys. Frankie is an aimless teen going through a rough summer in Brooklyn. His father is dying of cancer. And though he spends his days hanging with friends, picking up girls at Coney Island and the beach, he cruises for men online.
Eliza Hittman, filmmaker (@ElizaHittman)
After more than two months, Uber has picked a new CEO to replace its ousted founder. The new man is current Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi. He’ll replace Travis Kalanick, who was forced to resign amid a slew of lawsuits, allegations of intellectual property theft, and lots of talk of a sexist workplace culture. Expedia, on the other hand, was named one of the best places to work in tech by Fortune magazine.
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)
Uber’s Pick for Its New CEO Might Be the Anti–Travis Kalanick
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
