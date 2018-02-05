ON AIR
Oscar-nominated 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' looks at art and anxiety

At the center of the Oscar-nominated short -- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” -- is Mindy Alper, an artist who suffers from mental illness. She finds beauty and inspiration in unexpected places, like the 405.

Feb 05, 2018

Photo of Mindy Alper among her sculptures by Grant Mudford. 

Russian Twitter bots influenced how Nunes memo was released 5 MIN

The hashtag #releasethememo appeared on Twitter on January 18, referring to a classified document written by Rep. Devin Nunes that alleged FBI bias against the Trump administration. News of the so-called Nunes memo quickly spread on social media, and soon enough, the memo was released. One researcher says automated Russian Twitter bots created and spread the hashtag in an effort to influence American public opinion and discredit the Russia investigation.

Guests:
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)

More:
How Twitter Bots and Trump Fans Made #ReleaseTheMemo Go Viral

Gerrymandering court cases could reshape midterm elections 5 MIN

Gerrymandering is when a voting district’s boundaries are manipulated to favor a particular political party. In some important swing states, gerrymandering has been so egregious that courts have demanded lawmakers re-draw the districts more fairly. But some of these cases have been appealed to the Supreme Court, which has blocked the lower courts’ orders. That’s happened in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Texas.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Opponents of gerrymandering keep winning, but it might not affect 2018

How LA cops and firefighters get rich after reaching retirement age 5 MIN

Los Angeles police and firefighters can retire at age 50 and collect their pension, which is 90 percent of their salary for the rest of their lives. If they sign up for The Deferred Retirement Option Plan, they can collect even more money. The Los Angeles Times investigated how much money the city is spending on the DROP program, and discovered that many cops and firefighters may be abusing the program with bogus injury claims.

Guests:
Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times (@jackdolanLAT)

More:
'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' focuses on artist's fight against depression 5 MIN


Mindy Alper among her sculptures. (Photo by Grant Mudford)

The short film “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” is nominated for an Oscar this year. It follows 56-year-old artist Mindy Alper, who’s spent many years fighting depression and anxiety. Drawing and sculpture have been her most effective outlets. She can see beauty in unexpected places, like the 405 freeway.

Guests:
Frank Stiefel, filmmaker (@frank_stiefel)

Ahead of winter Olympics, a guide to curling 5 MIN

The winter Olympics begin Friday and once again, curling is on the schedule.The sport involves sliding big rocks down the ice and frantically sweeping the path in front of them. KCRW’s Christian Bordal recently went out on the ice and tried it.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

