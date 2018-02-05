Oscar-nominated 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' looks at art and anxiety

Los Angeles police and firefighters can retire at age 50 and collect their pension, which is 90 percent of their salary for the rest of their lives. If they sign up for The Deferred Retirement Option Plan, they can collect even more money. The Los Angeles Times investigated how much money the city is spending on the DROP program, and discovered that many cops and firefighters may be abusing the program with bogus injury claims.

Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times

