Photo of Mindy Alper among her sculptures by Grant Mudford.
Oscar-nominated 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' looks at art and anxiety
At the center of the Oscar-nominated short -- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” -- is Mindy Alper, an artist who suffers from mental illness. She finds beauty and inspiration in unexpected places, like the 405.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The hashtag #releasethememo appeared on Twitter on January 18, referring to a classified document written by Rep. Devin Nunes that alleged FBI bias against the Trump administration. News of the so-called Nunes memo quickly spread on social media, and soon enough, the memo was released. One researcher says automated Russian Twitter bots created and spread the hashtag in an effort to influence American public opinion and discredit the Russia investigation.
Guests:
Molly McKew, expert on information warfare (@MollyMcKew)
More:
How Twitter Bots and Trump Fans Made #ReleaseTheMemo Go Viral
Gerrymandering is when a voting district’s boundaries are manipulated to favor a particular political party. In some important swing states, gerrymandering has been so egregious that courts have demanded lawmakers re-draw the districts more fairly. But some of these cases have been appealed to the Supreme Court, which has blocked the lower courts’ orders. That’s happened in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Texas.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
Opponents of gerrymandering keep winning, but it might not affect 2018
Los Angeles police and firefighters can retire at age 50 and collect their pension, which is 90 percent of their salary for the rest of their lives. If they sign up for The Deferred Retirement Option Plan, they can collect even more money. The Los Angeles Times investigated how much money the city is spending on the DROP program, and discovered that many cops and firefighters may be abusing the program with bogus injury claims.
Guests:
Jack Dolan, Los Angeles Times (@jackdolanLAT)
More:
Opponents of gerrymandering keep winning, but it might not affect 2018
Mindy Alper among her sculptures. (Photo by Grant Mudford)
The short film “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” is nominated for an Oscar this year. It follows 56-year-old artist Mindy Alper, who’s spent many years fighting depression and anxiety. Drawing and sculpture have been her most effective outlets. She can see beauty in unexpected places, like the 405 freeway.
Guests:
Frank Stiefel, filmmaker (@frank_stiefel)
The winter Olympics begin Friday and once again, curling is on the schedule.The sport involves sliding big rocks down the ice and frantically sweeping the path in front of them. KCRW’s Christian Bordal recently went out on the ice and tried it.
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
LAUSD security gets a closer look after middle school shooting On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl brought a semi-automatic pistol to Sal Castro Middle School. It went off apparently by accident, and wounded four students and one adult. It has parents wondering about the district’s security measures. How was a 12-year-old able to bring a gun on campus? Are the current random searches effective and fair?
LA Phil performs Leonard Bernstein's Vietnam-era 'Mass' Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Mass’ was first performed in 1971 to inaugurate the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. It aimed to celebrate the power of religion to bring peace during war. President Nixon didn’t attend because he was told it was subversive. Now it’s being performed at Disney Hall.
What would it take for LA to run on public transportation? Last year, Los Angeles voters passed a measure to generate $120 billion for transit projects. But public transit ridership has dropped 15 percent over the last five years. Why aren’t more commuters opting for the train or bus?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More
With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More