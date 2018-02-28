Photo: Jan Rader and Andrew Sullivan, a recovered opioid addict, in "Heroin(e)." Courtesy of Netflix.
Oscar-nominated 'Heroin(e)' follows women fighting opioid addiction
It’s estimated that one American dies from an opioid overdose every 15 minutes. In the Oscar-nominated short “Heroin(e),” filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon follows three women who are fighting overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia.
Opioid overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50. In the Oscar-nominated short "Heroin(e)," filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon follows three women who are fighting overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia. It's streaming now on Netflix.
Huntington fire chief Jan Rader in "Heroin(e)."
Jan Rader and Andrew Sullivan, a recovered opioid addict, in "Heroin(e)."
Photos courtesy of Netflix
Guests:
Elaine McMillion Sheldon, director (@elainemsheldon)
Writer Andrew Sullivan argues that the opioid epidemic is a symptom of a larger cultural problem of American identity -- modern American life is dragging us into addiction. “It’s important to understand that opioids are not just about physical pain. It’s about psychological pain, it’s about spiritual pain, even existential pain,” he says.
Guests:
Andrew Sullivan, Senior Editor, The Atlantic
More:
The Poison We Pick
