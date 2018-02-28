Oscar-nominated 'Heroin(e)' follows women fighting opioid addiction

This week, President Trump announced Brad Parscale as his 2020 campaign manager. Parscale ran Trump’s digital media operations during the last campaign. That means a lot of Facebook and Twitter posts. Parscale has also attracted the attention of congressional investigators and Special Counsel Robert Mueller as they look into Russian meddling.

Guests:

Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek; author of “Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.” (@JoshuaGreen)

More:

Who is Brad Parscale?

