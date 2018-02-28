ON AIR
Oscar-nominated 'Heroin(e)' follows women fighting opioid addiction

It’s estimated that one American dies from an opioid overdose every 15 minutes. In the Oscar-nominated short “Heroin(e),” filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon follows three women who are fighting overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia.

Feb 28, 2018

Photo: Jan Rader and Andrew Sullivan, a recovered opioid addict, in "Heroin(e)." Courtesy of Netflix.

What can we expect from Brad Parscale as Trump's 2020 campaign manager? 8 MIN, 42 SEC

This week, President Trump announced Brad Parscale as his 2020 campaign manager. Parscale ran Trump’s digital media operations during the last campaign. That means a lot of Facebook and Twitter posts. Parscale has also attracted the attention of congressional investigators and Special Counsel Robert Mueller as they look into Russian meddling.

Guests:
Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek; author of “Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.” (@JoshuaGreen)

More:
Who is Brad Parscale?

With $1 billion buy of smart doorbell 'Ring,' Amazon expands its empire 5 MIN, 40 SEC

Amazon yesterday bought the Santa Monica-based company Ring for $1 billion. Ring makes high tech doorbells. When someone comes to your home, you can see who it is on your smartphone or computer. Ring’s founder Jamie Siminoff pitched the idea on Shark Tank five years ago, but judges rejected it. What does this purchase mean for Amazon’s empire, and consumer privacy?

Guests:
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)

More:
With sale to Amazon, doorbell start-up Ring goes from 'Shark Tank' reject to L.A. tech scene's latest success

'Heroin(e)' profiles the first responders who tackle the opioid crisis 14 MIN, 27 SEC

Opioid overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50. It’s estimated that one American dies from an opioid overdose every 15 minutes. In the Oscar-nominated short “Heroin(e),” filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon follows three women who are fighting overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia. It’s streaming now on Netflix.


Huntington fire chief Jan Rader in "Heroin(e)."


Jan Rader and Andrew Sullivan, a recovered opioid addict, in "Heroin(e)." 

Photos courtesy of Netflix

Guests:
Elaine McMillion Sheldon, director (@elainemsheldon)

How the American way of life created the opioid epidemic 11 MIN, 2 SEC

Writer Andrew Sullivan argues that the opioid epidemic is a symptom of a larger cultural problem of American identity -- modern American life is dragging us into addiction. “It’s important to understand that opioids are not just about physical pain. It’s about psychological pain, it’s about spiritual pain, even existential pain,” he says.

Guests:
Andrew Sullivan, Senior Editor, The Atlantic

More:
The Poison We Pick

Art show depicts the Caribbean as more than an 'island paradise' 8 MIN, 6 SEC

“The island paradise” is the image of the Caribbean you find in travel magazines. But scratch the surface, and you discover a melting pot of languages and races still recovering from the heavy hand of its colonial past. A show of Caribbean artists touching on these themes runs through the weekend at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.

 
Nadia Huggins (Trinidad and Tobago, b. 1984)
No. 25 Circa No Future, 2014
Courtesy of the artist. 


Miguel Luciano (Puerto Rico, b. 1972)
Sela and Adi, SmART Power, 2012
Courtesy of the artist.


Fausto Ortiz (Dominican Republic, b. 1970)
Fragments from the series Exodus, 2013
Courtesy of the artist. 

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Beyond the island paradise: A show that looks at what binds art and ideas in the polyglot Caribbean

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

