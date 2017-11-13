A photo of Pete Souza. Photo credit: Barack Obama.
Pete Souza on photographing the Obama years
Five women have accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Beverly Young Nelson came forward today, saying he fondled her against her will when she was 16. Some Republicans have called for Moore to end his campaign for Senate. Others are standing by him. Evangelicals make up almost half of all Alabama voters and will be particularly important to his candidacy. And there are Evangelicals who believe in what’s been called “early courtship” -- girls in their middle teens marrying older men.
Guests:
Kathryn Brightbill, Legislative policy analyst at the Coalition for Responsible Home Education. (@KEBrightbill)
Julie Ingersoll, Author, Religious studies professor at University of North Florida (@julieingersoll)
New sexual misconduct allegations against different men seem to tumble out every day. Could this be a long overdue moment of reckoning for powerful abusers? Maybe. But there’s a hole in the conversation. So far, most of the alleged victims we’ve heard from have been white women. Some say that’s because for women of color, the stakes of going public are still too high.
Guests:
Karen Attiah, The Washington Post (@KarenAttiah)
Clarkisha Kent, Writer for The Root, and BET. (@IWriteAllDay_)
Brett Talley is a 36-year-old Harvard graduate. He’s a lawyer, but he’s never tried a case before. Talley works as a deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, and he’s blogged about being a fan of the National Rifle Association. The Trump Administration has nominated him to be a federal trial judge in Alabama. He’s the fourth Trump pick the American Bar Association has rated “not qualified” to sit on the bench.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Pete Souza, the Chief Official White House Photographer during the Obama years - has a new book of photos out. He talks about some highlights, and whether he took to Instagram to troll President Trump.
Pete Souza, taken by Barack Obama.
Guests:
Pete Souza, Former Official Chief White House Photographer, and author of “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” (@PeteSouza)
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
