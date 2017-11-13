Pete Souza on photographing the Obama years

Five women have accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Beverly Young Nelson came forward today, saying he fondled her against her will when she was 16. Some Republicans have called for Moore to end his campaign for Senate. Others are standing by him. Evangelicals make up almost half of all Alabama voters and will be particularly important to his candidacy. And there are Evangelicals who believe in what’s been called “early courtship” -- girls in their middle teens marrying older men.

Guests:

Kathryn Brightbill, Legislative policy analyst at the Coalition for Responsible Home Education. (@KEBrightbill)

Julie Ingersoll, Author, Religious studies professor at University of North Florida (@julieingersoll)