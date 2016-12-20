ON AIR
Photo of an assassination raises ethical questions

An AP photo of the gunman in Turkey who shot the Russian ambassador was splashed across newspapers and screens. What does this say about the images we see now, and whether they can affect public opinion about conflict?

Dec 20, 2016

An AP photo of the gunman in Turkey who shot the Russian ambassador was splashed across newspapers and screens. What does this say about the images we see now, and whether they can affect public opinion about conflict?

Syrians escaping war at home are being welcomed by Canadians. But as the children assimilate, their parents are worried their culture is being erased.

We check in with a homeless woman we profiled over the summer. She has an apartment now, but her problems are far from over.

One woman is on a mission to publicize the stories of trailblazing female athletes.

Two California men are serving 20 years in a federal prison for running a medical marijuana dispensary. They hope President Obama will grant them clemency.

Picture courtesy of REUTERS/Osman Orsal; Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin (not seen) who disembarks from the Presidential aircraft at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

AP photo of assassinated Russian diplomat raises ethical questions 10 MIN, 39 SEC

Seconds after a gunman killed Russian diplomat Andrei Karlov at an art gallery in Turkey yesterday, an AP photographer took a photograph that went viral. The photo shows the assassin with a gun in one hand, and the other hand pointed to the ceiling. He’s wearing a well-cut suit and he’s yelling. The dead body of Karlov lies at his feet. It gave many photo editors pause as they decided what to post on their websites about the assassination.

Guests:
Michael Whitley, LA Times
Michael Shaw, Columbia Journalism Review

Syrian refugees make new lives in Canada 9 MIN, 2 SEC

Despite the assassination of the Russian diplomat Andrei Karlov, Russia and Turkey today promised to continue their talks about the ongoing conflict in Syria. The two nations have been working together to evacuate civilians in the rebel-held parts of Aleppo. Millions have fled Syria since the war started. Canada is among the countries most willing to accept and aid these refugees. The country has accepted nearly 38,000 Syrians in the last year.

Guests:
Jodi Kantor, New York Times (@jodikantor)

Homeless woman on Skid Row shows why housing is complicated 7 MIN, 24 SEC

Over the summer, Press Play profiled Dawn Ghan, a homeless woman living on LA’s Skid Row. We spent a day with Ghan to learn what her life was like. She described Skid Row’s volatile ups and downs. Since then, she has moved off the streets and into housing. But it’s not quite a happy ending yet.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Pioneering women athletes face unique challenges 14 MIN, 25 SEC

What are your favorite movies about sports heroes? Raging Bull, The Blind Side, Rocky, Chariots of Fire? What do they all have in common? Male heroes. Where are all the female sports heroes? Molly Schiot investigated, and the rest is a new book: “Game Changers: The Unsung Heroines of Sports History.”

Guests:
Molly Schoit, Author, Director

California friends imprisoned for pot dispensary, seek clemency 8 MIN, 29 SEC

President Obama has granted clemency to more than 1300 people. A pair of friends in Modesto hope to get on that list. In 2004, Luke Scarmazzo and Ricardo Montes opened a pot dispensary. Cash poured in, and they paid themselves $13,000 each per month. One of them even posted a music video on YouTube, bragging about his money and flipping off the feds. Then the feds showed up. The friends were found guilty of running a criminal enterprise and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Guests:
Peter Hecht, Author of "Weed Land", Senior Writer at Sacramento Bee (@phecht_sacbee)

