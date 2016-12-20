Photo of an assassination raises ethical questions

An AP photo of the gunman in Turkey who shot the Russian ambassador was splashed across newspapers and screens. What does this say about the images we see now, and whether they can affect public opinion about conflict?

Syrians escaping war at home are being welcomed by Canadians. But as the children assimilate, their parents are worried their culture is being erased.

We check in with a homeless woman we profiled over the summer. She has an apartment now, but her problems are far from over.

One woman is on a mission to publicize the stories of trailblazing female athletes.

Two California men are serving 20 years in a federal prison for running a medical marijuana dispensary. They hope President Obama will grant them clemency.

Picture courtesy of REUTERS/Osman Orsal; Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin (not seen) who disembarks from the Presidential aircraft at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016.

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney

Anna Scott

Jolie Myers

Christian Bordal

Amy Ta

Michell Eloy

