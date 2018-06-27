ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Press Play Special: Justice Kennedy’s retirement

The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.

Jun 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead/Whitehouse.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
Emily Bazelon, New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School, @EmilyBazelon
David Savage, Los Angeles Times, @davidgsavage
Michael Brendan Dougherty, the National Review, @michaelbd
Haley Byrd, Independent Journal Review, @byrdinator

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Dulce’s story
For The Curious Blog

Dulce’s story Dulce Adame and her three children live in a motel room in the San Fernando Valley. The room is painted a vibrant burnt orange and it is long, wide enough… Read More

Jun 27, 2018

‘Where are the golden years? Where’s the fun?’ ask seniors facing homelessness
For The Curious Blog

‘Where are the golden years? Where’s the fun?’ ask seniors facing homelessness The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority recently reported that the total number of homeless people in L.A. County fell since last year, but they also discovered a disturbing trend. The… Read More

Jun 27, 2018

San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness
For The Curious Blog

San Francisco Mayor-Elect London Breed’s aggressive plans for housing and homelessness ﻿ London Breed is the first African-American woman to become San Francisco’s mayor. She’ll be sworn in next month. She’s 43 years old. She grew up in San Francisco, and… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed