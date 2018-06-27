The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead/Whitehouse.
Press Play Special: Justice Kennedy’s retirement
The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
Emily Bazelon, New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School, @EmilyBazelon
David Savage, Los Angeles Times, @davidgsavage
Michael Brendan Dougherty, the National Review, @michaelbd
Haley Byrd, Independent Journal Review, @byrdinator
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Justice Kennedy to retire Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he will retire. Even though Kennedy was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, he was seen the court’s swing vote. Kennedy sided with the court’s more liberal justices on some big decision on gay rights.
When homeless shelters are full, families call motels 'home' This year’s homeless count found three quarters of the 53,000 homeless people remain unsheltered. City and county leaders are building permanent housing -- a long term solution -- while looking for emergency measures like building temporary tent shelters. They also recently passed a law to make it easier to convert motels into homeless shelters.
A biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to strengthen the LA Times Local biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong paid $500 million for the Times, along with the San Diego Union Tribune and a few other local papers. He quickly hired Norman Pearlstine as the new executive editor for the Times. Pearlstine has spent some 50 years in journalism. They plan to turn the paper around after years of turmoil, top editors coming and going, and low staff morale.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Dulce’s story Dulce Adame and her three children live in a motel room in the San Fernando Valley. The room is painted a vibrant burnt orange and it is long, wide enough… Read More
‘Where are the golden years? Where’s the fun?’ ask seniors facing homelessness The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority recently reported that the total number of homeless people in L.A. County fell since last year, but they also discovered a disturbing trend. The… Read More