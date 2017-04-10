Public opinion on international conflict takes a turn

Hugh Herr was a teenaged rock-climbing star when he lost his legs below the knees, then built prosthetics to help him walk and climb even more efficiently. Lee Spievack was able to regrow his finger with part of a pig’s bladder. Pat Fletcher lost her eyesight in a grenade factory explosion, then learned to see with her ears, with the help of a special machine. They’re all part of Adam Piore’s new book “The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human.”



Adam Piore is author of the new book “The Body Builders” (Photo courtesy of Harper Collins)

Guests:

Adam Piore, Author; 'The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human' (@https://twitter.com/adampiore)