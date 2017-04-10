ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Public opinion on international conflict takes a turn

New polling shows that more Americans support intervening in Syria, which is a change from the Obama years. We look closer at the numbers, and how Americans have historically reacted to similar conflicts abroad.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Soldiers of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division salute the American flag as The Star-Spangled Banner is played during their departure ceremony at historic Fort Snelling May 22, 2011 ( courtesy of The U.S. Army)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

How public opinion shapes military intervention 8 MIN, 25 SEC

New polling shows that more Americans support intervening in Syria, which is a change from the Obama years. We look closer at the numbers, and how Americans have historically reacted to similar conflicts abroad.

Guests:
Matthew Baum, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government

More:
America’s Fickle Relationship With Humanitarian Intervention

Border wall could spell disaster for wolves, ocelots 8 MIN, 10 SEC

President Trump is asking for more than $4 billion for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. However, these massive walls have a history of affecting not just people, but animals and the environment.

Guests:
Eliza Barclay, Vox (@elizabarclay)

More:
The ecological disaster that is Trump’s border wall: a visual guide

With drought officially over in California, can we take long showers? 8 MIN

Governor Jerry Brown has lifted emergency drought restrictions in all but four counties in California. But he warned that the next drought could be around the corner, and that conservation must remain a way of life.

Guests:
James Salzman, UC Santa Barbara / UCLA

More:
Gov. Brown declares California drought emergency is over

"Body Builders" push human limits, envision a world without disability 13 MIN, 29 SEC

Hugh Herr was a teenaged rock-climbing star when he lost his legs below the knees, then built prosthetics to help him walk and climb even more efficiently. Lee Spievack was able to regrow his finger with part of a pig’s bladder. Pat Fletcher lost her eyesight in a grenade factory explosion, then learned to see with her ears, with the help of a special machine. They’re all part of Adam Piore’s new book “The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human.”


Hugh Herr was a teen rock-climbing star when he lost his legs below the knee. He started tinkering with prosthetics, and created limbs that would help him climb even more efficiently. Herr is part of Adam Piore’s book “The Body Builders” (Photo courtesy of Lindsey Reynolds)


Adam Piore is author of the new book “The Body Builders” (Photo courtesy of Harper Collins)

Guests:
Adam Piore, Author; 'The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human' (@https://twitter.com/adampiore)

The Body Builders

Adam Piore

Websites profit from celebrity philanthropy 11 MIN, 49 SEC

Some celebrities have long been philanthropists. But a crop of new websites are helping overbooked celebrities, Instagram stars, and YouTube personalities raise cash for charities. Those websites can make a good chunk of change for orchestrating a big deal.

Guests:
Megan O'Neil, Chronicle of Philanthropy (@ByMeganONeil)

More:
How Today's Stars are Raising Charitable Dollars Online

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE