Puerto Rico is devastated by Hurricane Maria
Hurricane Maria dealt a devastating blow to Puerto Rico. The entire island is without power and it could take up to six months to get it back. Some parts of the island seen more than two feet of rain in the last 24 hours.
Phone and internet connections with Puerto Rico are extremely limited, leaving friends and relatives with lots of unanswered questions. In LA, family remembers are doing what they can to stay informed. Meanwhile, the relief effort is ramping up.
Idalia Rodriguez, Puerto Rican
Alex Daugherty, Reporter (@alextdaugherty)
Facebook is coming under even more scrutiny for the ads it sold during the election. The company says it will turn over at least 3,000 ads to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference. The company say it is also changing some of its ad-buying system. This comes after it sold ads relating to offensive terms, including “jew hater.”
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)
A political consulting firm that worked for the Trump campaign is under growing scrutiny for its activities in Kenya. Cambridge Analytica has ties to Trump, Steve Bannon and the Mercer family. Its involvement in Kenya is being highlighted by Hillary Clinton and others, after Kenya’s election results were thrown out by a court. A new vote is scheduled.
Alex Pasternack, Contributing writer to Fast Company
Kogi is pure LA, but the fusion food trend is global. So, it makes perfect sense that Kogi-style Korean-Mexican mash-up cuisine has found its way to Seoul.
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer (@benjamin_max)
The big art show PST LA/LA is up and running. It’s at more that 70 museums, galleries and performance spaces around town. And there are some timely exhibitions, including four that deal with the current crisis faced by DACA recipients.
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
