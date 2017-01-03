Photo courtesy of Elliott P.
Race, religion, gay rights and the new Republican Congress
Sen. Jeff Sessions was once denied a federal judgeship because of alleged racism. Will that matter when lawmakers hold confirmation hearings? The idea of religious freedom is being used to introduce legislation that is seen as anti-gay rights. Remembering John Berger, who died at 90 after decades of teaching generations to see art differently. A new book shows the before and after of Japanese American internment camps.
When Jeff Sessions was up for a federal judgeship under President Reagan in 1986, his nomination was rejected because of alleged racism. Now, he’s President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general. As lawmakers are expected to begin confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet picks, members of the NAACP have occupied Sessions' Mobile, Alabama office, saying the group will stay there until Sessions withdraws from consideration or the protesters are arrested.
The idea of religious freedom is being used to introduce legislation nationwide that is seen as anti-gay rights. How does that work?
John Berger taught generations of art lovers to look at paintings differently. A prolific art critic and author, Berger was best known for a 1972 BBC TV series and book called Ways of Seeing. The British critic and writer has died at the age of 90.
A new book of photographs illustrates the before and after of Japanese Americans being rounded up and imprisoned in camps.
Los Angeles has some amazing ramen spots. Here’s a guide to the top places to warm up with a hot bowl of noodles.
