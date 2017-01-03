ON AIR
Race, religion, gay rights and the new Republican Congress

Sen. Jeff Sessions was once denied a federal judgeship because of alleged racism. Will that matter when lawmakers hold confirmation hearings? The idea of religious freedom is being used to introduce legislation that is seen as anti-gay rights. Remembering John Berger, who died at 90 after decades of teaching generations to see art differently. A new book shows the before and after of Japanese American internment camps.

Jan 03, 2017

Photo courtesy of Elliott P.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Understanding Jeff Sessions' stance on race 11 MIN, 15 SEC

When Jeff Sessions was up for a federal judgeship under President Reagan in 1986, his nomination was rejected because of alleged racism. Now, he’s President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general. As lawmakers are expected to begin confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet picks, members of the NAACP have occupied Sessions' Mobile, Alabama office, saying the group will stay there until Sessions withdraws from consideration or the protesters are arrested.

Guests:
Del Wilber, Los Angeles Times

More:
The long and complicated road to understanding Jeff Sessions and matters of race

Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in 2017 6 MIN, 28 SEC

The idea of religious freedom is being used to introduce legislation nationwide that is seen as anti-gay rights. How does that work?

Guests:
Sarah Pulliam Bailey, Washington Post

Remembering John Berger who changed how we see art and advertising 9 MIN, 15 SEC

John Berger taught generations of art lovers to look at paintings differently. A prolific art critic and author, Berger was best known for a 1972 BBC TV series and book called Ways of Seeing. The British critic and writer has died at the age of 90.

Guests:
Ratik Asokan, Writer for Art and Photography

Ways of Seeing

John Berger

Photos of Japanese incarceration shed new light on our un-American past 17 MIN

A new book of photographs illustrates the before and after of Japanese Americans being rounded up and imprisoned in camps.

Guests:
Richard Cahan, Co-Author, 'Un-American : The Incarceration of Japanese Americans During World War ||'

More:
Photos from Japanese internment camps shed new light on our un-American past

Un-American

Richard Cahan

It's cold outside, eat ramen 10 MIN

Los Angeles has some amazing ramen spots. Here’s a guide to the top places to warm up with a hot bowl of noodles.

Guests:
Katherine Spiers, How It Got In Your Mouth (@katherinespiers)

