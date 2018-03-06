ON AIR
Real life 'Truman Show' in the mind of a former Olympian

Those who suffer from a delusion called Truman Syndrome believe they’re constantly being filmed and watched by a TV audience. Kevin Hall has suffered that delusion. He’s a former Olympic sailor who grew up in Southern California.

Mar 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

North Korea: Serious nuclear thaw? 5 MIN

After a historic meeting with North Korea, South Korea’s security adviser Chung Eui-yong said, “The North clearly expressed its willingness for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. There is no reason for them to have nuclear weapons if military threats against the regime are removed and the safety of the regime is guaranteed.” When speaking about threats to the North, Eui-yong was referring to the United States.

Guests:
Lisa Collins, Fellow at Center For Strategic And International Studies

Suge Knight's attorneys have their own legal issues 5 MIN

Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight’s murder trial took another big twist this week when two of his attorneys, Matthew Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper, were indicted on charges they tried to tamper with witnesses. They face nearly four years in prison if convicted.

Guests:
James Queally, LA Times (@JamesQueallyLAT)

More:
Attorneys for Suge Knight indicted on charges tied to alleged witness tampering

Hollywood: Where do reality and fantasy meet? 5 MIN

Art columnist Carolina Miranda took TMZ’s "2-hour celebrity safari" ahead of Sunday’s Oscars. The tour took her past the In-N-Out, the Chateau Marmont and the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, home to the first ever Academy Awards. The next day, Carolina Miranda went to the Oscars. She reports on where fantasy Hollywood collide.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
The road to #Oscars2018 goes through El Pollo Loco and the Seventh Veil: Our TMZ tour of Hollywood

Former Olympic sailor on living with Truman Syndrome 5 MIN

Those who suffer from a delusion called Truman Syndrome believe they’re constantly being filmed and watched by a TV audience. Kevin Hall has suffered that delusion. He’s a former professional sailor who grew up in Southern California. His story is told in a new book “The Kevin Show.”


Kevin Hall as a teenager. Courtesy Hall family. 


Author Mary Pilon. Credit: Julie Goldstone Koch. 

Guests:
Mary Pilon, author of “The Kevin Show: An Olympic Athlete’s Battle With Mental Illness.” (@marypilon)
Kevin Hall, former Olympic sailor, has been diagnosed with Truman Show Syndrome.

The Kevin Show

Mary Pilon

CREDITS

Image of Kevin Hall as a teenager courtesy Hall family. 

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

