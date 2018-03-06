Real life 'Truman Show' in the mind of a former Olympian

After a historic meeting with North Korea, South Korea’s security adviser Chung Eui-yong said, “The North clearly expressed its willingness for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. There is no reason for them to have nuclear weapons if military threats against the regime are removed and the safety of the regime is guaranteed.” When speaking about threats to the North, Eui-yong was referring to the United States.

