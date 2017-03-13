Rep. Darrell Issa's raucous town halls, and the rise of Indivisible
Rep. Darrell Issa held two town hall meetings Saturday in Oceanside, where constituents asked about replacing Obamacare, the administration’s ties to Russia, climate change, and immigration. More than 100 protesters showed up, some who are linked to Indivisible.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Congressman Darrell Issa held two town hall meetings on Saturday in Oceanside, where there were 1000 attendees and more than 100 protesters. Issa faced a lot of questions about replacing Obamacare, the administration’s ties to Russia, and the future of climate policies and immigration.
Pictures courtesy of Jenny Hamel
Guests:
Teri Figueroa, San Diego Union Tribune (@TeriFigueroaUT)
More:
Issa, Hunter face raucous anti-Trump crowds at town hall meetings
Indivisible is a startup political group that has been driving attendance at town halls across the nation. We learn more about the group.
Guests:
Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle (@joegarofoli)
More:
Can Indivisible do for progressives what Tea Party did for GOP?
The DSA has tripled its membership over the last year. Members rallied during last week’s women’s strike. They protested Eric Garcetti’s mayoral victory, demanding the mayor take a stronger stance against deportation.
Guests:
David Duhalde, Deputy Director of Democratic Socialists of America (@el_gringo_duhal)
“The Camp of the Saints” was first published in 1973, and it predicts the end of Western civilization when hordes of Indians and other dark-skinned people invade. Breitbart and President Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon cite it.
Guests:
Paul Blumenthal, Huffington Post (@PaulBlu)
More:
This Stunningly Racist French Novel Is How Steve Bannon Explains The World
SXSW kicks off today in Austin. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the music, film and interactive festival. More than 2000 bands will perform. KCRW highlights a few of them.
Guests:
Jason Bentley, Host, 'Morning Becomes Eclectic;' KCRW Music Director (@jason_bentley)
While Highway 1 is expected to reopen later this week, a bridge connecting the northern and southern parts of Big Sur could be out for the rest of the year. What will this mean for the upcoming tourist season and for the people who survive on that money?
Guests:
Magnus Toren, Henry Miller Memorial Library (@magnustoren)
More:
Battered by winter storms, Big Sur is cut off from California