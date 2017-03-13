Rep. Darrell Issa's raucous town halls, and the rise of Indivisible

Congressman Darrell Issa held two town hall meetings on Saturday in Oceanside, where there were 1000 attendees and more than 100 protesters. Issa faced a lot of questions about replacing Obamacare, the administration’s ties to Russia, and the future of climate policies and immigration.

Pictures courtesy of Jenny Hamel

Guests:

Teri Figueroa, San Diego Union Tribune (@TeriFigueroaUT)

