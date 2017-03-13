ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Rep. Darrell Issa's raucous town halls, and the rise of Indivisible

Rep. Darrell Issa held two town hall meetings Saturday in Oceanside, where constituents asked about replacing Obamacare, the administration’s ties to Russia, climate change, and immigration. More than 100 protesters showed up, some who are linked to Indivisible.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 13, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Jenny Hamel

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Health care concerns, protests at California Rep. Issa's town halls 6 MIN, 35 SEC

Congressman Darrell Issa held two town hall meetings on Saturday in Oceanside, where there were 1000 attendees and more than 100 protesters. Issa faced a lot of questions about replacing Obamacare, the administration’s ties to Russia, and the future of climate policies and immigration.

Pictures courtesy of Jenny Hamel

Guests:
Teri Figueroa, San Diego Union Tribune (@TeriFigueroaUT)

More:
Issa, Hunter face raucous anti-Trump crowds at town hall meetings

Indivisible: The left's version of the Tea Party? 5 MIN, 6 SEC

Indivisible is a startup political group that has been driving attendance at town halls across the nation. We learn more about the group.

Guests:
Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle (@joegarofoli)

More:
Can Indivisible do for progressives what Tea Party did for GOP?

What's driving the growth of the Democratic Socialists of America? 7 MIN, 41 SEC

The DSA has tripled its membership over the last year. Members rallied during last week’s women’s strike. They protested Eric Garcetti’s mayoral victory, demanding the mayor take a stronger stance against deportation.

Guests:
David Duhalde, Deputy Director of Democratic Socialists of America (@el_gringo_duhal)

How an obscure French novel influences Steve Bannon 9 MIN, 35 SEC

“The Camp of the Saints” was first published in 1973, and it predicts the end of Western civilization when hordes of Indians and other dark-skinned people invade. Breitbart and President Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon cite it.

Guests:
Paul Blumenthal, Huffington Post (@PaulBlu)

More:
This Stunningly Racist French Novel Is How Steve Bannon Explains The World

KCRW's favorite bands at SXSW 2017 13 MIN, 41 SEC

SXSW kicks off today in Austin. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the music, film and interactive festival. More than 2000 bands will perform. KCRW highlights a few of them.

Guests:
Jason Bentley, Host, 'Morning Becomes Eclectic;' KCRW Music Director (@jason_bentley)

Cut off from California, Big Sur residents depend on airlifted food 7 MIN

While Highway 1 is expected to reopen later this week, a bridge connecting the northern and southern parts of Big Sur could be out for the rest of the year. What will this mean for the upcoming tourist season and for the people who survive on that money?

Guests:
Magnus Toren, Henry Miller Memorial Library (@magnustoren)

More:
Battered by winter storms, Big Sur is cut off from California

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE