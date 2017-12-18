Rep. Karen Bass on fire relief and taxes
The Democratic Congresswoman discusses fire relief, recovery and the role the federal government will play in that. She also shares thoughts on the GOP tax bill, which is expected to be voted on this week. Rep. Bass is in her fourth term representing South and West LA in Congress.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Thomas Fire has been burning for two weeks across Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties — and it’s still not over. One firefighter has died and hundreds of homes have been lost. This past weekend, fire crews battled heavy winds as the flames pushed toward residential areas.
Guests:
Ken Oplinger, Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce
Captain Stan Ziegler, Ventura County Fire Department
Representative Karen Bass of West LA talks about the federal government’s role in assisting with Thomas Fire relief. She also shares her perspective on the Republican tax bill, which could be voted on this week.
Guests:
Karen Bass, Congresswoman, 37th Congressional District of California (@RepKarenBass)
Earlier today, one of the most prominent judges on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals announced he would resign immediately. Judge Alex Kozinski faces more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct. We also discuss whether President Trump is trying to remove Robert Mueller over the Russia investigation.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
9th Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski steps down after accusations of sexual misconduct
Image of Cooperation Between White House and Mueller Starts to Fracture
There’s a new push for equal time and joint custody for dads. Judges are reconsidering what’s called the “tender years doctrine,” which gives custody to the mother in cases of divorce.
Guests:
Michael Alison Chandler, Washington Post (@michaelalison)
More:
More than 20 states in 2017 considered laws to promote shared custody of children after divorce
Brunch is a social ritual that’s inspired sweatshirts, think pieces and plenty of articles in the New York Times Styles section. It can happen anytime before 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It often involves $18 scrambles, cheap champagne, and perhaps a Massive Attack re-mix. The authors of a new book argue that brunch is a time-squandering, soul-killing hellscape that’s ruining the essence of humanity.
Guests:
Brendan Francis Newnam, former host of “The Dinner Party Download,” and author of “Brunch is Hell: How to Save the World By Throwing a Dinner Party” (@BFNewnam)
Rico Gagliano, former host of “The Dinner Party Download,” and author of “Brunch is Hell: How to Save the World By Throwing a Dinner Party” (@RicoGagliano)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
