ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Rep. Speier fights sexual harassment on Capitol Hill

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier shared her personal story of sexual assault in a video posted last month. She’s urging colleagues to come out with their experiences too, and has introduced legislation to change how sexual abuse is handled on Capitol Hill. This week, we learned Rep. John Conyers allegedly used office funds to pay $27,000 to a former aide who filed a sexual harassment claim against him.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Jackie Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District. (Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Speier)

Rep. Speier on Conyers scandal, ethics, and fighting sexual harassment 10 MIN, 34 SEC

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier shared her personal story of sexual assault in a video posted last month. She’s urging colleagues to come out with their experiences too, and has introduced legislation to change how sexual abuse is handled on Capitol Hill. This week, we learned Rep. John Conyers allegedly used office funds to pay $27,000 to a former aide who filed a sexual harassment claim against him.


Jackie Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District.
(Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Speier)

Guests:
Jackie Speier, House of Representative (@RepSpeier)

More:
California Rep. Jackie Speier shares her sexual assault story in an effort to change Capitol Hill
Bipartisan Legislation to Prevent & Respond to Sexual Harassment in Congress
She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her. Here’s Why You Didn’t Hear Her Story.

How gubernatorial candidate Villaraigosa made millions 7 MIN, 22 SEC

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa released his tax returns this week. He was the last to do so among all the Democratic candidates running for governor. The returns showed that he earned millions of dollars as an advisor to the nutrition supplement company Herbalife, among other positions. When he termed out as mayor in 2013, he said he was leaving office with, “no job, no house, no car.”

Guests:
Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times (@LATSeema)

More:
Here's how Antonio Villaraigosa made millions since leaving the mayor's office

'Darkest Hour' looks at Churchill during WWII 14 MIN, 56 SEC


Writer Anthony McCarten on the set of "Darkest Hour."

During Winston Churchill’s first few weeks in office, allied nations continued to fall to Nazi troops. The threat of Hitler’s forces invading the UK loomed, and German forces surrounded 300,000 British troops at Dunkirk. Churchill faced a critical choice: make peace or fight.


Gary Oldman (center) stars as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."
(Both images courtesy of Jack English / Focus Features)

Guests:
Anthony McCarten, writer, "Darkest Hour"

Darkest Hour

Anthony McCarten

What does 'Call Me By Your Name' contribute to queer cinema? 13 MIN, 33 SEC

Our critics review Pixar’s “Coco,” which follows young musician Miguel as he enters the Land of the Dead; “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” about how author Charles Dickens created “A Christmas Carol;” “Call Me By Your Name,” an Italian summer love story between two men; and “Darkest Hour,” starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in 1940 during WWII.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed