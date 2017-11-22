Rep. Speier fights sexual harassment on Capitol Hill

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier shared her personal story of sexual assault in a video posted last month. She’s urging colleagues to come out with their experiences too, and has introduced legislation to change how sexual abuse is handled on Capitol Hill. This week, we learned Rep. John Conyers allegedly used office funds to pay $27,000 to a former aide who filed a sexual harassment claim against him.



Jackie Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District.

(Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Speier)

