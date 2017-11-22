Photo of Jackie Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District. (Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Speier)
Rep. Speier fights sexual harassment on Capitol Hill
California Congresswoman Jackie Speier shared her personal story of sexual assault in a video posted last month. She’s urging colleagues to come out with their experiences too, and has introduced legislation to change how sexual abuse is handled on Capitol Hill. This week, we learned Rep. John Conyers allegedly used office funds to pay $27,000 to a former aide who filed a sexual harassment claim against him.
Jackie Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District.
(Courtesy of the Office of Rep. Speier)
Jackie Speier, House of Representative (@RepSpeier)
California Rep. Jackie Speier shares her sexual assault story in an effort to change Capitol Hill
Bipartisan Legislation to Prevent & Respond to Sexual Harassment in Congress
She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her. Here’s Why You Didn’t Hear Her Story.
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa released his tax returns this week. He was the last to do so among all the Democratic candidates running for governor. The returns showed that he earned millions of dollars as an advisor to the nutrition supplement company Herbalife, among other positions. When he termed out as mayor in 2013, he said he was leaving office with, “no job, no house, no car.”
Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times (@LATSeema)
Here's how Antonio Villaraigosa made millions since leaving the mayor's office
Writer Anthony McCarten on the set of "Darkest Hour."
During Winston Churchill’s first few weeks in office, allied nations continued to fall to Nazi troops. The threat of Hitler’s forces invading the UK loomed, and German forces surrounded 300,000 British troops at Dunkirk. Churchill faced a critical choice: make peace or fight.
Gary Oldman (center) stars as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."
(Both images courtesy of Jack English / Focus Features)
Anthony McCarten, writer, "Darkest Hour"
Anthony McCarten
Our critics review Pixar’s “Coco,” which follows young musician Miguel as he enters the Land of the Dead; “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” about how author Charles Dickens created “A Christmas Carol;” “Call Me By Your Name,” an Italian summer love story between two men; and “Darkest Hour,” starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in 1940 during WWII.
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
