Travis Reinking, who attacked Waffle House in Nashville, was detained by police a number of times, including by the Secret Service at the White House. Reinking’s guns were taken away by the state after that, but they were given to his father, who eventually gave them back to his son. There are questions about the do-not-sell lists and other efforts that are supposed to keep guns from those who shouldn’t have them.

Guests:

Kirk Miller, Northern Illinois University

More:

