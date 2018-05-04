SAT: Is all the prep and angst worth it?
The director of a new documentary about the SAT and ACT found there is near agreement -- from tutors to college admissions officials -- that the tests do not measure intelligence or knowledge.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump is at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas today. Back in Washington, the Stormy Daniels/Rudy Giuliani/Michael Cohen hush money furor isn’t letting up. Also, the California Republican Party convention begins today in San Diego. The party is distancing itself from Patrick Little, a self-proclaimed “counter-semitic candidate” running for Senate.
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
Democrats see this year’s midterm elections as a way to take back some control and many are running for House seats. At the same time, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is pressuring some progressive Democrats to drop out. Is that a winning strategy?
Guests:
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution (@EKamarck)
Our critics review “RBG,” a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; “Overboard,” where Anna Faris plays a carpet cleaner for a yacht, and Eugenio Derbez plays a playboy who falls off the boat and gets amnesia; the horror/thriller “Bad Samaritan;” and “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron, Ron Livingston and Mark Duplass.
Guests:
Amy Nicholson, host of the podcast The Canon (@theAmyNicholson)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)
Some teenagers may be stressing out today because they’re taking the SAT tomorrow. We talk with the director of a new documentary about the SAT and ACT. He found there is near agreement -- from tutors to college admissions officials -- that the test does not measure intelligence or knowledge.
Guests:
Michael Arlen Davis, director of “The Test & The Art Of Thinking”
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Facebook gets into the dating business Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook’s new service will simply be called “dating,” and won’t require downloading or signing up. There are questions about users’ privacy and the timing of this announcement, and whether the world really needs another dating app.
California's highest court takes aim at gig economy More than 12 million Americans work in the gig economy, including Uber drivers and freelance writers. California’s highest court on Monday issued a unanimous decision that says if those workers are at the core of a business, they must have standard worker protections, such as minimum wage. The ruling could significantly alter the way these companies operate.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
And the next story we’re going to investigate is… The results are in! Two weeks ago, we asked you to participate in a voting round to determine which of your awesome questions Curious Coast should investigate next. Today, after… Read More
Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More