SAT: Is all the prep and angst worth it?

The director of a new documentary about the SAT and ACT found there is near agreement -- from tutors to college admissions officials -- that the tests do not measure intelligence or knowledge.

May 04, 2018

Hand completing a multiple choice exam by Alberto G.

Who's the 'counter-semitic candidate' in California Senate race? 10 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump is at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas today. Back in Washington, the Stormy Daniels/Rudy Giuliani/Michael Cohen hush money furor isn’t letting up. Also, the California Republican Party convention begins today in San Diego. The party is distancing itself from Patrick Little, a self-proclaimed “counter-semitic candidate” running for Senate.

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

Are too many Democrats are vying for House seats? 8 MIN, 21 SEC

Democrats see this year’s midterm elections as a way to take back some control and many are running for House seats. At the same time, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is pressuring some progressive Democrats to drop out. Is that a winning strategy?

Guests:
Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Institution (@EKamarck)

In 'Tully,' Charlize Theron reveals the stress and tedium of motherhood 13 MIN, 6 SEC

Our critics review “RBG,” a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; “Overboard,” where Anna Faris plays a carpet cleaner for a yacht, and Eugenio Derbez plays a playboy who falls off the boat and gets amnesia; the horror/thriller “Bad Samaritan;” and “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron, Ron Livingston and Mark Duplass.

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, host of the podcast The Canon (@theAmyNicholson)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)

The SAT doesn't measure intelligence or knowledge 8 MIN, 37 SEC

Some teenagers may be stressing out today because they’re taking the SAT tomorrow. We talk with the director of a new documentary about the SAT and ACT. He found there is near agreement -- from tutors to college admissions officials -- that the test does not measure intelligence or knowledge.

Guests:
Michael Arlen Davis, director of “The Test & The Art Of Thinking”

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

