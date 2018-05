The California primary election is Tuesday June 5. Democrats want to take over Congress this election cycle, and California Democrats are making a big push to do their part. They‘ve targeted a number of Republican-held seats. One of them is the 45th district in northern Orange County, which includes Irvine and Mission Viejo. Republican Mimi Walters currently represents that district.

