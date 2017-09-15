ON AIR
Saying goodbye to Cassini

The spacecraft Cassini discovered oceans and lakes on two of Saturn’s moons. It burned up as it entered Saturn’s atmosphere today. We speak with a lead scientist on the project, who spent 16 years working on it.

Sep 15, 2017

Photo: Cassini program manager at JPL, Earl Maize, left, and spacecraft operations team manager for the Cassini mission at Saturn, Julie Webster embrace after the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Courtesy of NASA)

Why Jeff Sessions offered to resign, and where Robert Mueller's investigation stands 5 MIN

Attorney General Jeff Sessions got some harsh words from President Trump back in May, after the president learned that the Justice Department had appointed a special counsel to look into connections between Russia and his campaign. Trump even told Sessions he should resign. Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the Senate and House intelligence committees continue their investigations. Some senators are now talking about creating a 9/11-style commission.

Guests:
Michael Schmidt, Michael Schmidt Studios (@MSchmidtStudios)
Eric Tucker, Associated Press (@etuckerAP)
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)

More:
As Mueller probe intensifies, so do Trump attacks on Comey
Trump Humiliated Jeff Sessions After Mueller Appointment

Will California will be a sanctuary state? And other history-making bills in the legislature 5 MIN

Tonight’s the deadline for the California legislature to pass several bills, including the sanctuary state bill and a measure that would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for affordable housing. There’s also a bill that would let you choose your gender on your driver’s license.

Guests:
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio (@adlerben)

More:
California affordable housing bills clear Assembly
Thursday Capitol Roundup: Housing Package Ekes Through Assembly After Dramatic (And Lengthy) Vote

NASA's mission to Saturn ends after 20 years 5 MIN

The spacecraft Cassini discovered oceans and lakes on two of Saturn's moons. It burned up as it entered Saturn's atmosphere today. We speak with a lead scientist on the project, who spent 16 years working on it.

Guests:

Guests:
Scott Edgington, deputy lead scientist for the Cassini mission

More:
The Grand Finale

In 'Brad's Status,' is Ben Stiller a loveable sad sack? 5 MIN

Our critics review “Brad’s Status,” which stars Ben Stiller as Brad, who has a midlife crisis as his son tries getting into Harvard; “Strong Island,” a Netflix documentary about the filmmaker’s brother who was killed in 1992; the Belgian film “The Unknown Girl;” and “Mother!,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a married couple.

Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

