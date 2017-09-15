Saying goodbye to Cassini

Attorney General Jeff Sessions got some harsh words from President Trump back in May, after the president learned that the Justice Department had appointed a special counsel to look into connections between Russia and his campaign. Trump even told Sessions he should resign. Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the Senate and House intelligence committees continue their investigations. Some senators are now talking about creating a 9/11-style commission.

Guests:

Michael Schmidt, Michael Schmidt Studios (@MSchmidtStudios)

Eric Tucker, Associated Press (@etuckerAP)

Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)

More:

