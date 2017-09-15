Photo: Cassini program manager at JPL, Earl Maize, left, and spacecraft operations team manager for the Cassini mission at Saturn, Julie Webster embrace after the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (Courtesy of NASA)
Saying goodbye to Cassini
The spacecraft Cassini discovered oceans and lakes on two of Saturn’s moons. It burned up as it entered Saturn’s atmosphere today. We speak with a lead scientist on the project, who spent 16 years working on it.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Attorney General Jeff Sessions got some harsh words from President Trump back in May, after the president learned that the Justice Department had appointed a special counsel to look into connections between Russia and his campaign. Trump even told Sessions he should resign. Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller, and the Senate and House intelligence committees continue their investigations. Some senators are now talking about creating a 9/11-style commission.
Guests:
Michael Schmidt, Michael Schmidt Studios (@MSchmidtStudios)
Eric Tucker, Associated Press (@etuckerAP)
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
More:
As Mueller probe intensifies, so do Trump attacks on Comey
Trump Humiliated Jeff Sessions After Mueller Appointment
Tonight’s the deadline for the California legislature to pass several bills, including the sanctuary state bill and a measure that would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for affordable housing. There’s also a bill that would let you choose your gender on your driver’s license.
Guests:
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio (@adlerben)
More:
California affordable housing bills clear Assembly
Thursday Capitol Roundup: Housing Package Ekes Through Assembly After Dramatic (And Lengthy) Vote
The spacecraft Cassini discovered oceans and lakes on two of Saturn’s moons. It burned up as it entered Saturn’s atmosphere today. We speak with a lead scientist on the project, who spent 16 years working on it.
Guests:
Scott Edgington, deputy lead scientist for the Cassini mission
More:
The Grand Finale
Our critics review “Brad’s Status,” which stars Ben Stiller as Brad, who has a midlife crisis as his son tries getting into Harvard; “Strong Island,” a Netflix documentary about the filmmaker’s brother who was killed in 1992; the Belgian film “The Unknown Girl;” and “Mother!,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a married couple.
Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan You want to be friends with artists Kozyndan. Their work is relatable, subversive, funny and quintessentially LA. Kozy and Dan Kitchens are a married Highland Park-based couple. They create worlds… Read More
Why are LA’s parking tickets so expensive? If you’re an A-list movie star living in the Hollywood Hills, $63 may be nothing. But for many Angelenos it’s a big chunk of change. So it’s demoralizing when you… Read More